[DEAD] Amazon: Watch Dogs Legion (PS4) Pre-Order - $40

Amazon: Watch Dogs Legion (PS4) Pre-Order - $40
Also:
Watch Dogs 2 is free on PC during the Ubisoft Forward event (July 12)
Does Amazon charge you the day you put the preorder on? Like will it just be a temporary charge that falls off or just a plain preorder?
According to businessinder.com:
"How Amazon pre-orders work. When you pre-order a not-yet-released item on Amazon, you will not be charged immediately — instead, the card on file will be charged a few days before the item is released, typically when it ships or a few days prior to its shipping, depending on the item"
Well dang, deal is dead. Curse my need for sleep on the West Coast!
$40 is dead, but $49.94 for either PS4 or Xbox is available now