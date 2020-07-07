[DEAD] Amazon: Watch Dogs Legion (PS4) Pre-Order - $40

Posted Yesterday, 02:59 PM

Does Amazon charge you the day you put the preorder on? Like will it just be a temporary charge that falls off or just a plain preorder?

According to businessinder.com:

"How Amazon pre-orders work. When you pre-order a not-yet-released item on Amazon, you will not be charged immediately — instead, the card on file will be charged a few days before the item is released, typically when it ships or a few days prior to its shipping, depending on the item"