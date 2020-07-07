Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #642: Wombat Kombat

CAGcast #642: Wombat Kombat

The gang talks $70 game prices, Dr. Disrespect ban, Dungeons III, and oh so much more!

* * * * * 1 votes

[DEAD] Amazon: Watch Dogs Legion (PS4) Pre-Order - $40

By stryker, Yesterday, 02:40 PM

stryker  

stryker

Posted Yesterday, 02:40 PM

Amazon: Watch Dogs Legion (PS4) Pre-Order - $40

 

Also:

Watch Dogs 2 is free on PC during the Ubisoft Forward event (July 12)


ec91762  

ec91762

Posted Yesterday, 02:47 PM

Does Amazon charge you the day you put the preorder on? Like will it just be a temporary charge that falls off or just a plain preorder?

stryker  

stryker

Posted Yesterday, 02:59 PM

Does Amazon charge you the day you put the preorder on? Like will it just be a temporary charge that falls off or just a plain preorder?

According to businessinder.com:

"How Amazon pre-orders work. When you pre-order a not-yet-released item on Amazon, you will not be charged immediately — instead, the card on file will be charged a few days before the item is released, typically when it ships or a few days prior to its shipping, depending on the item"


Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted Yesterday, 03:03 PM

Hope xbox get the same $40 point

doug_brit  

doug_brit

Posted Yesterday, 03:15 PM

Awesome, thanks for the heads up. I’m not sure if Ubisoft has made and promises of free PS4 to ps5 upgrade.

drmelzar  

drmelzar

Posted Yesterday, 03:47 PM

Biomutant CE $60 worked for me but this one I was debating too long and likely missed it. When I click pre-order nothing happens.

drmelzar  

drmelzar

Posted Yesterday, 03:50 PM

Now says Currently Unavailable lol

BobbyTastic  

BobbyTastic

Posted Yesterday, 03:50 PM

Pre-ordered for the hell of it. Will probably cancel if this is MSRP or there isn't a free next-gen version.

LN3000  

LN3000

Posted Yesterday, 03:53 PM

Well dang, deal is dead. Curse my need for sleep on the West Coast! 


drmelzar  

drmelzar

Posted Yesterday, 03:54 PM

Biomutant CE now says unavailable too, both dead.

superxgaga  

superxgaga

Posted Yesterday, 04:30 PM

But can you push shopping cart in this one?

Thebacklash  

Thebacklash

Posted Today, 05:14 AM

$40 is dead, but $49.94 for either PS4 or Xbox is available now


