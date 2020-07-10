Ubisoft Forward Sale - Up to 80% off Big Franchises and More

https://store.ubi.co...ale/?lang=en_US
Ubisoft Forward Sale
Big deals on many of Ubisoft's AAA franchises - July 10th through 20th
*Valid on select titles. Coupon discount ends July 13, 2020.
Posted 10 July 2020 - 01:08 PM
Posted 10 July 2020 - 01:12 PM
Blood Dragon for $3 if you don't have it yet. Most of this belongs in the bin.
Posted 10 July 2020 - 04:49 PM
Trials ya'll
Posted 10 July 2020 - 05:02 PM
Get those big francheeses!
Posted 11 July 2020 - 03:46 PM
No offense Cheapy but this Ubisoft sale seems to be a HUGE fail unless you're a UPlay PC person. :(
Posted 11 July 2020 - 04:03 PM
Posted 12 July 2020 - 06:33 PM
They deserve a boycott for a while.
Certainly until they stop taking direction from Tencent to make their PC games exclusive to UPlay and Epic.
Posted 12 July 2020 - 06:38 PM
Even as a primarily pc gamer, I hate this event
Spent 15 minutes trying to login so my account gets flagged for watching enough for the free WD2 promo. Currently impossible. Moreover, all the keys given away live are instantly claimed.
Not worth anymore of my time. Don't enjoy most ubi games anyway.
Posted 12 July 2020 - 06:42 PM
Yeah, this has been a complete shitshow. They would just flash keys on the screen acting like they were doing a cool giveaway with no understanding of how everyone's streams are seconds ahead/behind, so of course keys were claimed before anyone had a chance to try them. Plus, if you plug in too many unsuccessful keys, your Uplay account locks you out of trying any more.
I don't play Ubi games, but my husband plays a few, so we were trying to get stuff for him. But, he's now in IDGAF mode lol we can't even log in to the website to get Watch Dogs 2. I thought you just got it through Uplay. Sad.
Posted 12 July 2020 - 06:44 PM
Yup. The only thing the uplay application does is open your browser to view the steam, where the same problems persist.
Posted 12 July 2020 - 06:48 PM
Yeah, figured that out too late lol he said he's probably never going to play WD2 anyway. But still, wtf Ubisoft. The only game I care about in this event is the one formerly known as Gods and Monsters. My husband watched the leaked footage of AC Valhalla and his expectations for it plummeted. That series just shouldn't be called Assassin's Creed anymore. You know, because when I think assassins, I think loud, hulking Vikings throwing axes.
Posted 12 July 2020 - 11:30 PM
Posted Yesterday, 05:50 AM
