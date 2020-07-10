Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #643: We Hope This Helps

CAGcast #643: We Hope This Helps

The gang talks Hyper Scape, Desperado 3, Superliminal, NASCAR Heat 5, the Sony-Epic investment, ultra-wealthy streamers, adult Nintendo Switch games, and so much more!

Ubisoft Forward Sale - Up to 80% off Big Franchises and More

By CheapyD, Jul 10 2020 01:08 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted 10 July 2020 - 01:08 PM

https://store.ubi.co...ale/?lang=en_US

 

Ubisoft Forward Sale

Big deals on many of Ubisoft's AAA franchises - July 10th through 20th

 

 

Extra 20% off your cart with code*: UBIFORWARD

*Valid on select titles. Coupon discount ends July 13, 2020.


Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 10 July 2020 - 01:12 PM

Blood Dragon for $3 if you don't have it yet. Most of this belongs in the bin.


CIitCommander  

CIitCommander

Posted 10 July 2020 - 04:49 PM

Trials ya'll :D/


RealCheapLikeAFoxOfficial  

RealCheapLikeAFoxOfficial

Posted 10 July 2020 - 05:02 PM

Get those big francheeses!


MSUHitman  

MSUHitman

Posted 11 July 2020 - 03:46 PM

No offense Cheapy but this Ubisoft sale seems to be a HUGE fail unless you're a UPlay PC person. :(


Sielanas  

Sielanas

Posted 11 July 2020 - 04:03 PM

Also they're not following through on cleaning house of harassers. They deserve a boycott for a while.

Daytonabot  

Daytonabot

Posted 12 July 2020 - 06:33 PM

They deserve a boycott for a while.

Certainly until they stop taking direction from Tencent to make their PC games exclusive to UPlay and Epic.


gospelman  

gospelman

Posted 12 July 2020 - 06:38 PM

this Ubisoft sale seems to be a HUGE fail unless you're a UPlay PC person. :(

Even as a primarily pc gamer, I hate this event

 

Spent 15 minutes trying to login so my account gets flagged for watching enough for the free WD2 promo.  Currently impossible. Moreover, all the keys given away live are instantly claimed.

Not worth anymore of my time.  Don't enjoy most ubi games anyway.


super1upqueen  

super1upqueen

Posted 12 July 2020 - 06:42 PM

Even as a primarily pc gamer, I hate this event

 

Spent 15 minutes trying to login so my account gets flagged for watching enough for the free WD2 promo.  Currently impossible. Moreover, all the keys given away live are instantly claimed.

Not worth anymore of my time.  Don't enjoy most ubi games anyway.

Yeah, this has been a complete shitshow. They would just flash keys on the screen acting like they were doing a cool giveaway with no understanding of how everyone's streams are seconds ahead/behind, so of course keys were claimed before anyone had a chance to try them. Plus, if you plug in too many unsuccessful keys, your Uplay account locks you out of trying any more.

 

I don't play Ubi games, but my husband plays a few, so we were trying to get stuff for him. But, he's now in IDGAF mode lol we can't even log in to the website to get Watch Dogs 2. I thought you just got it through Uplay. Sad.


gospelman  

gospelman

Posted 12 July 2020 - 06:44 PM

Yeah, this has been a complete shitshow. They would just flash keys on the screen acting like they were doing a cool giveaway with no understanding of how everyone's streams are seconds ahead/behind, so of course keys were claimed before anyone had a chance to try them. Plus, if you plug in too many unsuccessful keys, your Uplay account locks you out of trying any more.

 

I don't play Ubi games, but my husband plays a few, so we were trying to get stuff for him. But, he's now in IDGAF mode lol we can't even log in to the website to get Watch Dogs 2. I thought you just got it through Uplay. Sad.

Yup. The only thing the uplay application does is open your browser to view the steam, where the same problems persist.


super1upqueen  

super1upqueen

Posted 12 July 2020 - 06:48 PM

Yup. The only thing the uplay application does is open your browser to view the steam, where the same problems persist.

Yeah, figured that out too late lol he said he's probably never going to play WD2 anyway. But still, wtf Ubisoft. The only game I care about in this event is the one formerly known as Gods and Monsters. My husband watched the leaked footage of AC Valhalla and his expectations for it plummeted. That series just shouldn't be called Assassin's Creed anymore. You know, because when I think assassins, I think loud, hulking Vikings throwing axes.


etcrane  

etcrane

Posted 12 July 2020 - 11:30 PM

Grabbed the Division 2 expansion for a little under $15. Other than that, not much else I saw. The extra 20% off doesn’t stack with the 20% off club coupon you can buy for 100 coins, btw. Tried it and now have to find something else to buy within 3 months 😑.

amiashilong  

amiashilong

Posted Yesterday, 05:50 AM

Thank you for sharing 


