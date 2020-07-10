Ubisoft Forward Sale - Up to 80% off Big Franchises and More

Posted 12 July 2020 - 06:42 PM

Even as a primarily pc gamer, I hate this event Spent 15 minutes trying to login so my account gets flagged for watching enough for the free WD2 promo. Currently impossible. Moreover, all the keys given away live are instantly claimed.



Not worth anymore of my time. Don't enjoy most ubi games anyway.

Yeah, this has been a complete shitshow. They would just flash keys on the screen acting like they were doing a cool giveaway with no understanding of how everyone's streams are seconds ahead/behind, so of course keys were claimed before anyone had a chance to try them. Plus, if you plug in too many unsuccessful keys, your Uplay account locks you out of trying any more.

I don't play Ubi games, but my husband plays a few, so we were trying to get stuff for him. But, he's now in IDGAF mode lol we can't even log in to the website to get Watch Dogs 2. I thought you just got it through Uplay. Sad.