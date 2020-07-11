Iron Man PSVR bundle 30% off at Target ends today

Posted Yesterday, 04:41 PM

Credit goes to user Indiana Jones for this. Any game you pre-order at Target gets you 30% off any game and it's working with the Ironman psvr bundle. One of the cheapest games to pre-order is Ghostbusters for $20.

Comes out to a total of $275.03 for me after tax and red card discount. I'm not going to buy it though as I already have a psvr and Iron Man is being shipped to me from Gamestop whenever USPS feels like delivering it.



Just thought I would let you know if you don't have PSVR yet and are on the fence about it. This is a pretty good deal. Basically $100 off like Black Friday. Again, credit goes to cheapass user Indiana Jones for finding this.

Iron Man PS VR Bundle: https://www.target.c...gt_adv_xasd0002

Ghostbusters: https://www.target.c...rm=ghostbusters