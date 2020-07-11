Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #643: We Hope This Helps

CAGcast #643: We Hope This Helps

The gang talks Hyper Scape, Desperado 3, Superliminal, NASCAR Heat 5, the Sony-Epic investment, ultra-wealthy streamers, adult Nintendo Switch games, and so much more!

Iron Man PSVR bundle 30% off at Target ends today

By Freeze Time, Yesterday, 04:41 PM

#1 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Yesterday, 04:41 PM

Credit goes to user Indiana Jones for this. Any game you pre-order at Target gets you 30% off any game and it's working with the Ironman psvr bundle. One of the cheapest games to pre-order is Ghostbusters for $20.
Comes out to a total of $275.03 for me after tax and red card discount. I'm not going to buy it though as I already have a psvr and Iron Man is being shipped to me from Gamestop whenever USPS feels like delivering it.

Just thought I would let you know if you don't have PSVR yet and are on the fence about it. This is a pretty good deal. Basically $100 off like Black Friday. Again, credit goes to cheapass user Indiana Jones for finding this.

 

Iron Man PS VR Bundle: https://www.target.c...gt_adv_xasd0002

 

Ghostbusters: https://www.target.c...rm=ghostbusters


#2 Xellos2099   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3574 Posts   Joined 16.5 Years Ago  

Xellos2099

Posted Yesterday, 06:53 PM

This is pretty tempting


#3 sonicguile  

sonicguile

Posted Yesterday, 08:20 PM

it is tempting but I don't have time to play.  


#4 walletandgromice   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1037 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

walletandgromice

Posted Yesterday, 08:51 PM

Ordered. Thanks for posting.

The PS4 version of Ghostbusters was sold out for preorder so I went with the Xbox version. With red card it was surprisingly cheap.

I figure my kid will enjoy this and maybe I'll get some more time to play my own VR rig if he's busy with this one.

#5 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Yesterday, 11:33 PM

Ordered. Thanks for posting.

The PS4 version of Ghostbusters was sold out for preorder so I went with the Xbox version. With red card it was surprisingly cheap.

I figure my kid will enjoy this and maybe I'll get some more time to play my own VR rig if he's busy with this one.


And I thank Indiana Jones for mentioning it so I could post it.
