Watchdogs 2 (PC) Free
#1 Teh Killer CAGiversary! 1399 Posts Joined 14.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 02:54 PM
- PikkonFusion and BigTime2Play like this
#2 Unofficial CAG Headless Mad Comber of Comb Mountain CAGiversary! 11121 Posts Joined 9.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 03:51 PM
- fieryavenger and BigTime2Play like this
#3 Teh Killer CAGiversary! 1399 Posts Joined 14.8 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:37 PM
Just got the e-mail that it was added to my Uplay account. Downloading now, about 32GBs with high res textures.
#4 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 3575 Posts Joined 16.5 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:48 PM
Got mine as well.
#5 Let's fight like gentlemen! CAGiversary! 1071 Posts Joined 7.2 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 11:38 PM