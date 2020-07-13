Jump to content

CAGcast #643: We Hope This Helps

CAGcast #643: We Hope This Helps

The gang talks Hyper Scape, Desperado 3, Superliminal, NASCAR Heat 5, the Sony-Epic investment, ultra-wealthy streamers, adult Nintendo Switch games, and so much more!

* - - - - 1 votes

Watchdogs 2 (PC) Free

By SlaughterX, Yesterday, 02:54 PM

SlaughterX  

SlaughterX

Posted Yesterday, 02:54 PM

https://www.pcgamer....enKsDEA9XlkRyzk

chnandler_bong  

chnandler_bong

Posted Yesterday, 03:51 PM

https://register.ubi...rd-reward/en-US


SlaughterX  

SlaughterX

Posted Yesterday, 09:37 PM

Just got the e-mail that it was added to my Uplay account.  Downloading now, about 32GBs with high res textures.


Xellos2099  

Xellos2099

Posted Yesterday, 09:48 PM

Got mine as well.  


Biggzy32  

Biggzy32

Posted Yesterday, 11:38 PM

Still too expensive.
