CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #643: We Hope This Helps

CAGcast #643: We Hope This Helps

The gang talks Hyper Scape, Desperado 3, Superliminal, NASCAR Heat 5, the Sony-Epic investment, ultra-wealthy streamers, adult Nintendo Switch games, and so much more!

* * * * * 1 votes

GamersGate Capcom Sale

By GamersGate, Yesterday, 03:53 PM

#1 GamersGate  

GamersGate

Posted Yesterday, 03:53 PM

Hello, CAG community!
 
GamersGate here, wanted to share our Capcom Sale, featuring some great titles, here are our recommendations:
 
 
If you have any questions about us or how to register/purchase or if you have any trouble with your order - please PM us here or on social media, we'll help you out ASAP! 
 
P.S. We got permission to post this deal from David.

#2 RealCheapLikeAFoxOfficial   Better Than You CAGiversary!   21128 Posts   Joined 14.3 Years Ago  

RealCheapLikeAFoxOfficial

Posted Yesterday, 04:24 PM

I like that you note when it's a historical low price.

 

I used to be a big Gamersgate customer, haven't been in a few years, but this'll keep me tuned in to the sales.


#3 GamersGate  

GamersGate

Posted Yesterday, 05:52 PM

Thanks! We'll try to keep people in the loop whenever we have deals that are worthy of CAG!


