Posted Today, 04:40 PM

I can't wait to go Grandpa Simpson with this:

"You see back in my day, video games were operated with hand cranks and the winner was whoever could turn the longest. Also video games were called Amusement Tafts, after William Howard Taft who invented the contraption. He sent the first one to Wilheim II, who was so distracted by the thing he stopped paying attention to the news from the Western Front. Won us the war it did!"