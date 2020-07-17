Jump to content

Nioh 2: Special Edition 43.99 at Best Buy

By Laser_Printer, Today, 05:40 PM

#1 Laser_Printer  

Laser_Printer

Posted Today, 05:40 PM

Get it before it's gone.

 

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6389964


gospelman

Posted Today, 06:19 PM  

gospelman

Posted Today, 06:19 PM

I wouldn't rush to grab this.  It's been $43-46 on amazon for weeks and is still dropping.


eulogywerd21

Posted Today, 06:33 PM  

eulogywerd21

Posted Today, 06:33 PM

I wouldn't rush to grab this.  It's been $43-46 on amazon for weeks and is still dropping.

I'll personally wait for the (possible, though most likely) PC port, like the first game, which came along about 9 months after the PS4 release and included all the available content. If that doesn't materialize, I've no doubts the SE will be much cheaper by then.


