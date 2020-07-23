GamesPlanet PCDD Sale - Code Vein $21.57, DMC 5 $14.99, Maneater $25.94 and more

GamesPlanet PC Digital Summer Sale just started earlier today with 10 days of Flash Deals.
Today's Flash Deals (Ends 1am PDT)
- Anark.io - $2.20
- Ancient Space - $3.99
- Anno 1800 - $21.99
- Anno 1800 - Complete Edition - $49.99
- Anno 1800 - Year 1 Pass - $13.75
- Anno 2070 Complete Edition - $6.99
- Anno 2205 Ultimate Edition - $11.50
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock - $11.89
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Resurrection - $8.70
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Sin and Sacrifice - $8.70
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: The Broken Alliance - $5.99
- BATTLETECH - $8.99
- BATTLETECH Mercenary Collection - $27.99
- BATTLETECH Season Pass - $22.99
- BATTLETECH Shadow Hawk Pack - $1.99
- BATTLETECH Urban Warfare - $8.99
- Beholder - $1.30
- Beholder - Blissful Sleep - $1.10
- Beholder 2 - $4.99
- Black Future '88 - $11.50
- Black Mirror - $8.99
- Black Mirror I - $2.25
- Black Mirror II - $2.25
- Black Mirror III - $2.25
- Blood Bowl - Legendary Edition - $2.75
- Blood Bowl 2 - $4.50
- Blood Bowl 2 - Official Expansion + Team Pack - $16.99
- Blood Bowl 2: Legendary Edition - $8.99
- Bomber Crew - $2.99
- Bomber Crew - Deluxe Edition - $5.25
- Bomber Crew Skin Pack - $0.49
- Bomber Crew: USAAF - $1.52
- Borderlands 2: Game of the Year Edition - $8.50
- Borderlands 3 - $27.99
- Borderlands 3: Season Pass - $37.99
- Borderlands Game of the Year Enhanced - $9.50
- Broken Age - $6.60
- Castle of Illusion - $3.45
- Code Vein - $25.80 ($21.57 at GamesPlanet UK after Conversion)
- Code Vein Deluxe Edition - $33.99 ($27.30 at GamesPlanet UK after Conversion)
- Code Vein Season Pass - $10.75
- Company of Heroes - $4.60
- Company of Heroes 2 - $4.50
- Company of Heroes 2: Master Collection - $8.50
- Company of Heroes 2: The British Forces - $2.99
- Company of Heroes 2: The Western Front Armies - $4.50
- Company of Heroes Complete Pack - $8.15
- Company of Heroes: Opposing Fronts - $4.60
- Company of Heroes: Tales of Valor - $4.60
- Contra Anniversary Collection - $4.25
- Contra: Rogue Corps - $15.99
- Control - $32.99
- Deliver Us The Moon - $13.99
- Devil May Cry 4 - Special Edition - $7.75
- Devil May Cry 5 - $14.99
- Devil May Cry HD Collection - $14.99
- DiRT 4 - $5.24
- DiRT Rally - $4.17
- DiRT Rally 2.0 - $8.22
- DMC - Devil May Cry - $5.75
- Dub Dash - $0.89
- Dungeon Rushers - $3.20
- Dungeons 3 - $17.99
- Dungeons 3: A Multitude of Maps DLC - $2.90
- Dungeons 3: An Unexpected DLC - $2.90
- Dungeons 3: Clash of Gods DLC - $4.20
- Dungeons 3: Evil of the Caribbean DLC - $2.10
- EVERSPACE - $5.25
- Faeria - $8.33
- Faeria - Premium Edition DLC - $5.92
- Fantasy Blacksmith - $4.27
- Frostpunk - $9.99
- Garfield Kart - Furious Racing - $5.25
- Giana Sisters: Twisted Bundle - $2.99
- Gloomhaven - $16.99
- GRID - $9.99
- GRID Ultimate Edition - $14.17
- Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms - $3.84
- Hakuoki: Edo Blossoms - Deluxe Pack - $4.25
- Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds - $3.84
- Hakuoki: Kyoto Winds Deluxe Pack - $4.25
- Human: Fall Flat - $4.90
- Kao the Kangaroo: Round 2 - $1.30
- L.A. Noire: The Complete Edition - $8.50
- LEAVES - The Journey - $0.70
- LEAVES - The Return - $0.70
- Lost in Harmony - $1.50
- Maneater - $25.94
- Medieval Engineers - $6.99
- Men of War - $0.90
- Men of War: Assault Squad - $1.75
- Men Of War: Assault Squad 2 - $5.10
- Men of War: Assault Squad 2 - Cold War - $9.99
- Men of War: Collector's Pack - $5.74
- Meridian: New World - $0.75
- Meridian: Squad 22 - $1.50
- Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor GOTY - $7.99
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War - $9.99
- Middle-earth: Shadow of War - Definitive Edition - $11.99
- Mutant Mudds Deluxe - $0.90
- MX vs ATV All Out - $11.00
- MX vs. ATV Reflex - $4.25
- MX vs. ATV Supercross Encore - $6.66
- OctaFight - $3.84
- OMSI 2 - $17.99
- OMSI 2 Add-on Aachen - $11.99
- OMSI 2 Add-on Bi-articulated bus AGG300 - $6.25
- OMSI 2 Add-on Cologne - $17.99
- OMSI 2 Add-On Düsseldorf - $17.99
- OMSI 2 Add-on Mallorca - $11.99
- OMSI 2 Downloadpack Vol. 7 - AI Coaches - $7.99
- OMSI 2 Downloadpack Vol. 8 - AI people - $4.43
- One Finger Death Punch 2 - $1.82
- Ori and the Blind Forest: Definitive Edition - $14.99
- Oriental Empires - $6.42
- Oriental Empires: Genghis - $3.05
- Oriental Empires: Three Kingdoms - $3.05
- PAC-MAN 256 - $2.40
- PAC-MAN Championship Edition 2 - $4.75
- PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX - $2.75
- PAC-MAN Championship Edition DX All You Can Eat Edition - $3.99
- Packed Train - $0.49
- PLANET ALPHA - $4.75
- Planet Coaster - $10.65
- Planet Coaster - Adventure Pack - $5.50
- Planet Coaster - Classic Rides Collection - $5.50
- Planet Coaster - Ghostbusters™ - $5.99
- Planet Coaster - Studios Pack - $5.50
- Post Human W.A.R - $4.99
- Pure Farming 2018 - $6.66
- Pure Farming 2018 - Deluxe Edition - $9.99
- Quantum Break - $15.99
- RAD - $6.99
- RIDE 2 - $8.50
- Scythe: Digital Edition - $9.50
- Sébastien Loeb Rally EVO - $3.50
- Sheltered - $3.75
- Sherlock Holmes and The Hound of The Baskervilles - $2.20
- Sherlock Holmes versus Jack the Ripper - $2.20
- Sherlock Holmes: Crimes and Punishments - $6.25
- Shift Quantum - $8.50
- Size Matters - $6.71
- Slime-san - $4.99
- Slime-san: Blackbird's Kraken - $1.40
- Steel Rats - $4.99
- Stunt Kite Party - $2.10
- Subterraneus - $4.15
- Tempest - Pirate City - $2.75
- The Childs Sight - $0.96
- The Descendant - $2.20
- The Metronomicon: Slay The Dance Floor - $3.50
- The Sherlock Holmes Collection - $8.56
- The Testament of Sherlock Holmes - $4.25
- TT Isle of Man - Ride on the Edge 2 - $26.99
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late - $5.35
- UNDER NIGHT IN-BIRTH Exe:Late[cl-r] - $13.96
- Unrailed! - $7.70
- Unrailed! - Supporter Pack - $4.66
- Urban Trial Freestyle - $2.99
- Urban Trial Playground - $2.99
- Valentino Rossi The Game - $3.50
- WARBORN - $15.99
- Yu-Gi-Oh! Legacy of the Duelist : Link Evolution - $22.99
- Zarya - 1 - $0.89
- Zombie Night Terror - $1.25