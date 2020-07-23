Jump to content

CAGcast #645: The Highly Anticipated World Premiere

The gang talks Ghost of Tsushima, Carrion, Xbox Games Showcase, Paper Mario: The Origami King and so much more!

For Honor - Free Weekend & Sale Starts Today (7/23 - 7/29)

By CheapyD, Jul 23 2020 06:58 PM

Posted 23 July 2020 - 06:58 PM

https://store.ubi.co...nor/?lang=en_US

 

Discounts (up to 80% off) on different For Honor Editions and the Year 3 Pass.

Sales starts at 12PM EST July 23rd and ends July 29th.

 

 

Details

  • For Honor will be free to download and play: on Xbox One, PS4, and PC from July 23-26, giving players the chance to cross swords with Vikings, Samurai, Knights, and Wu Lin across a wide variety of battlefields and game modes. The free weekend is also a chance to check out some of the recent additions of the Year of Reckoning, including a new Battle Pass and a rework for the Centurion.

 

The free weekend kicks off at 12:01 AM PDT on July 23 for PS4 and Xbox One; at 6:00 AM PDT on PC via Uplay and the Epic Games Store; and at 10:00 AM PDT via Steam. (Pre-load is also available on some platforms; PS4 players can start pre-loading at 12:00 AM PDT on Tuesday, July 21, while PC players on Uplay and Epic can start the download at 9:00 AM PDT.)

 

Promotion End Times

PS4 and Xbox One players have until 11:59 PM PDT on July 26 to try everything included in the Standard Edition of For Honor, including the campaign and multiplayer modes, while PC players can keep battling until 1:00 PM PDT on July 27.


