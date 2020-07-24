Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #645: The Highly Anticipated World Premiere

CAGcast #645: The Highly Anticipated World Premiere

The gang talks Ghost of Tsushima, Carrion, Xbox Games Showcase, Paper Mario: The Origami King and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Get a $5 credit when you send a $50 Amazon Gift card by text

By Smithers123, Yesterday, 05:59 AM

#1 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Yesterday, 05:59 AM

Saw this when I was attempting to check out 

 

Enjoy this exclusive Gift Cards offer:

 

Send at least $50 in Amazon.com Gift Cards by text message and in a single order by September 30, 2020, and receive a $5 promotional credit automatically applied to your account after the qualifying gift card has been sent via text message.

 

An email notification will also be sent within three (3) days after the gift card is sent by text message, confirming your Amazon.com Promotional Credit.

 

Enter SMS2020 at checkout or click the button below to qualify

 

Important Notification: This offer is valid ONLY to eligible customers who are the recipient of this offer (either via email or on Amazon.com). Limit one promotional credit per Amazon.com account. Terms and Conditions apply; scroll down to learn more.


#2 FlamedLiquid   The Kersed Sowl CAGiversary!   8748 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

FlamedLiquid

Posted Yesterday, 06:08 AM

Theyve done this for a while. Unless it went away and came back

#3 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Yesterday, 03:33 PM

Thanks for the heads up, OP!
Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy