Get a $5 credit when you send a $50 Amazon Gift card by text

Posted Yesterday, 05:59 AM

Saw this when I was attempting to check out

Enjoy this exclusive Gift Cards offer:

Send at least $50 in Amazon.com Gift Cards by text message and in a single order by September 30, 2020, and receive a $5 promotional credit automatically applied to your account after the qualifying gift card has been sent via text message.

An email notification will also be sent within three (3) days after the gift card is sent by text message, confirming your Amazon.com Promotional Credit.

Enter SMS2020 at checkout or click the button below to qualify

Important Notification: This offer is valid ONLY to eligible customers who are the recipient of this offer (either via email or on Amazon.com). Limit one promotional credit per Amazon.com account. Terms and Conditions apply; scroll down to learn more.