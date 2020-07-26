https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6259297
(PS4/Xbone) GTA V: Premium Edition $12.99 Bestbuy.com
Posted Yesterday, 04:04 AM
Posted Yesterday, 04:14 AM
Posted Yesterday, 04:17 AM
Hmmm tempting
Posted Yesterday, 06:08 AM
Posted Yesterday, 09:12 AM
Posted Yesterday, 10:58 AM
Might get it just to experience it before it’s on the ps5 and Xbox next box!
I never finished "experiencing" it on the Xbox 360.
Posted Yesterday, 01:59 PM
I never finished "experiencing" it on the Xbox 360.
Don't worry because at this rate you will be "experiencing" it on the PS6 and Xbox Ultra X.
Posted Yesterday, 03:36 PM
They will release the Covid Expansion soon!
Posted Yesterday, 04:58 PM
Man, I still have this on my PS3 backlog. I don't care much for online multiplayer.
I am still amazed that this made it onto 3 console generations.
Posted Yesterday, 05:28 PM
I'm waiting for the PS6 release so I can get the PS5 release for super cheap.
Posted Yesterday, 08:44 PM
This is a great deal on its own but it's even better if this is an Series X smart delivery game. I wonder if Rockstar is going to be insane enough to charge $59.99 for this game again on the new systems.
From https://www.rockstar...onsoles-in-2021
As recently revealed at Sony’s PlayStation 5 digital event, the adventures of Michael, Franklin and Trevor are coming to a new generation of consoles, including PlayStation 5, in the second half of 2021....
There will also be a new standalone version of GTA Online coming in the second half of 2021, which will be available for free exclusively for PlayStation 5 players during the first three months.
Presumably the singleplayer game will still be full price.
Posted Yesterday, 09:05 PM
Posted Today, 02:28 PM
“Hold my beer”