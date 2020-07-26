(PS4/Xbone) GTA V: Premium Edition $12.99 Bestbuy.com

This is a great deal on its own but it's even better if this is an Series X smart delivery game. I wonder if Rockstar is going to be insane enough to charge $59.99 for this game again on the new systems.

From https://www.rockstar...onsoles-in-2021

As recently revealed at Sony’s PlayStation 5 digital event, the adventures of Michael, Franklin and Trevor are coming to a new generation of consoles, including PlayStation 5, in the second half of 2021....



There will also be a new standalone version of GTA Online coming in the second half of 2021, which will be available for free exclusively for PlayStation 5 players during the first three months.