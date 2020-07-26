Jump to content

(PS4/Xbone) GTA V: Premium Edition $12.99 Bestbuy.com

By Smithers123, Yesterday, 04:04 AM

#1 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Yesterday, 04:04 AM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6259297


#2 MrRidickulous   Deal skeptic! CAGiversary!   2019 Posts   Joined 5.9 Years Ago  

MrRidickulous

Posted Yesterday, 04:14 AM

Might get it just to experience it before it’s on the ps5 and Xbox next box!

#3 kube00   Keeping in Cheap since 2005 CAGiversary!   10847 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

kube00

Posted Yesterday, 04:17 AM

Hmmm tempting 


#4 bmcgrevy  

bmcgrevy

Posted Yesterday, 06:08 AM

This is a great deal on its own but it's even better if this is an Series X smart delivery game. I wonder if Rockstar is going to be insane enough to charge $59.99 for this game again on the new systems.

#5 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Yesterday, 09:12 AM

If u don’t get charged again for already owning it to play it on next gen that’d be awesome

#6 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7876 Posts   Joined 16.6 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted Yesterday, 10:58 AM

Might get it just to experience it before it’s on the ps5 and Xbox next box!

I never finished "experiencing" it on the Xbox 360. 


#7 Sonic Boom  

Sonic Boom

Posted Yesterday, 01:59 PM

I never finished "experiencing" it on the Xbox 360. 

Don't worry because at this rate you will be "experiencing" it on the PS6 and Xbox Ultra X.


#8 Goguenator   Optimus Prime CAGiversary!   1827 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

Goguenator

Posted Yesterday, 03:36 PM

They will release the Covid Expansion soon!


#9 anotherpoorgamer   Bird's Nest Hair CAGiversary!   5535 Posts   Joined 14.7 Years Ago  

anotherpoorgamer

Posted Yesterday, 04:58 PM

Man, I still have this on my PS3 backlog. I don't care much for online multiplayer. 

I am still amazed that this made it onto 3 console generations.


#10 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   23418 Posts   Joined 16.0 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Yesterday, 05:28 PM

I'm waiting for the PS6 release so I can get the PS5 release for super cheap. 


#11 zeldafanjtl   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   258 Posts   Joined 12.0 Years Ago  

zeldafanjtl

Posted Yesterday, 08:44 PM

This is a great deal on its own but it's even better if this is an Series X smart delivery game. I wonder if Rockstar is going to be insane enough to charge $59.99 for this game again on the new systems.

From https://www.rockstar...onsoles-in-2021

 

As recently revealed at Sony’s PlayStation 5 digital event, the adventures of Michael, Franklin and Trevor are coming to a new generation of consoles, including PlayStation 5, in the second half of 2021....
 

There will also be a new standalone version of GTA Online coming in the second half of 2021, which will be available for free exclusively for PlayStation 5 players during the first three months.

Presumably the singleplayer game will still be full price.


#12 KidOliva  

KidOliva

Posted Yesterday, 09:05 PM

I can never get the links to work. They are always truncated.

Sent from my SM-G950U1 using Tapatalk

#13 ppitchfork  

ppitchfork

Posted Today, 02:28 PM

Rockstar seeing what Bethesda did with Skyrim

“Hold my beer”
