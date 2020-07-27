https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6342250
Shenmue 3 with steelbook $19.99 Bestbuy.com
Tempting
I believe this deal is ending tonight
Man games get so cheap so quick now. I bought this for like 45 bucks back when it first came out with a discount I had. If I had waited I could buy the steelbook and all the DLC for cheaper. Oh well. It's a really good game so I'm okay with having played it after waiting 18 years or whatever it was for the game.
I used to love preordering and buying games at launch. The last time I did this now was for AC Odyssey. Nowadays I’ve been burned way too many times playing broken games while paying full price so I just wait six months or so and get the fully working game at half price.
It’s a shame how the industry operates today.