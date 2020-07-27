Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #645: The Highly Anticipated World Premiere

CAGcast #645: The Highly Anticipated World Premiere

The gang talks Ghost of Tsushima, Carrion, Xbox Games Showcase, Paper Mario: The Origami King and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Shenmue 3 with steelbook $19.99 Bestbuy.com

By Smithers123, Today, 02:55 AM

#1 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 02:55 AM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6342250


#2 CritcalJ   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   127 Posts   Joined 8.9 Years Ago  

CritcalJ

Posted Today, 02:57 AM

Tempting

#3 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 03:15 AM

Tempting

I believe this deal is ending tonight


#4 drmelzar  

drmelzar

Posted Today, 05:21 AM

Nabbed this when this was posted a few days back. Solid deal especially with the steel.

#5 Freeze Time  

Freeze Time

Posted Today, 07:23 AM

Man games get so cheap so quick now. I bought this for like 45 bucks back when it first came out with a discount I had. If I had waited I could buy the steelbook and all the DLC for cheaper. Oh well. It's a really good game so I'm okay with having played it after waiting 18 years or whatever it was for the game.

#6 Romeo   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4650 Posts   Joined 16.8 Years Ago  

Romeo

Posted Today, 11:12 AM

Man games get so cheap so quick now. I bought this for like 45 bucks back when it first came out with a discount I had. If I had waited I could buy the steelbook and all the DLC for cheaper. Oh well. It's a really good game so I'm okay with having played it after waiting 18 years or whatever it was for the game.

I used to love preordering and buying games at launch. The last time I did this now was for AC Odyssey. Nowadays I’ve been burned way too many times playing broken games while paying full price so I just wait six months or so and get the fully working game at half price.

 

It’s a shame how the industry operates today. 


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy