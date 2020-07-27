Adata - 15.6" Gaming Laptop - Intel Core i7 - 32GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti - 1TB SSD - $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Posted Yesterday, 02:41 PM

I recommend people avoid Intel's recent generations of the i7 laptop CPUs. The 8750h, 9750h and 10750h are mini-nuclear reactors (and the 9750 is basically a re-badged 8750). They run insanely hot and most laptops are too small to handle the thermals with their cooling systems and these processors just end up throttling themselves so you'll never get the full performance.

I have a MSI GE63 with a i7 9750h and a RTX 2060 and thought something was wrong with my laptop but after much research, found this was the norm. The processor basically performs at the advertised levels for 5-10 seconds during gaming before the heat results in it self throttling and I'm stuck with i5 levels of performance.

I'd also suggest looking at something with an AMD processor. Their recent processors have destroyed Intel in most cases and run much cooler. They're still pretty rare since Intel has a handle on the market (especially the high performance market) but I've seen so many deals in i7 backed laptops that I think manufacturers are trying to dump stock.