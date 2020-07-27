Adata - 15.6" Gaming Laptop - Intel Core i7 - 32GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti - 1TB SSD - $1,299.99 at Best Buy

Adata - 15.6" Gaming Laptop - Intel Core i7 - 32GB Memory - NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1660 Ti - 1TB SSD
$400 off
https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6413249
Posted 27 July 2020 - 03:13 PM
Posted 27 July 2020 - 10:48 PM
I like that CheapyD has enough confidence in me that he thinks that I can afford this computer even with the discount.
Posted Yesterday, 03:01 AM
holy crap 32gb of ram quite possibly the best future proofed laptop
Posted Yesterday, 03:49 AM
I purchased this MSI laptop at Costco and couldn't be happier. Every game I've tested so far is at max settings and runs smooooth. Might be able to find one in store since online has been out of stock for quite some time.
https://www.costco.c....100568605.html
Posted Yesterday, 07:48 AM
Posted Yesterday, 12:36 PM
too rich for my blood. might as well build or buy an gaming desktop.
Posted Yesterday, 02:41 PM
I recommend people avoid Intel's recent generations of the i7 laptop CPUs. The 8750h, 9750h and 10750h are mini-nuclear reactors (and the 9750 is basically a re-badged 8750). They run insanely hot and most laptops are too small to handle the thermals with their cooling systems and these processors just end up throttling themselves so you'll never get the full performance.
I have a MSI GE63 with a i7 9750h and a RTX 2060 and thought something was wrong with my laptop but after much research, found this was the norm. The processor basically performs at the advertised levels for 5-10 seconds during gaming before the heat results in it self throttling and I'm stuck with i5 levels of performance.
I'd also suggest looking at something with an AMD processor. Their recent processors have destroyed Intel in most cases and run much cooler. They're still pretty rare since Intel has a handle on the market (especially the high performance market) but I've seen so many deals in i7 backed laptops that I think manufacturers are trying to dump stock.
Posted Yesterday, 03:46 PM
holy crap 32gb of ram quite possibly the best future proofed laptop
On the RAM-front, yes.
The 1660 card is a GTX, not RTX - so it's not entirely "future-proofed" out-the-box.
2060 would've been a better card in here for "future-proofing", TBH.
Though, this does come w/ Thunderbolt 3 port - so, you could "future-proof" with a external-GPU set-up through there, if you're willing to spend the $ and go that route.
Though, this laptop was cheaper by $100 a few days ago.
Posted Yesterday, 03:53 PM
This is a good point, the i7s run insanely hot.
Have you tried undervolting the CPU? It has made a world of difference on my laptop. Went from fans constantly running at full speed and still hitting max temperatures all the time (even when using programs that don't stress the CPU) to slightly cooler (still far too hot but better) and without fans constantly blasting. I haven't looked at how much of a difference it's making during gaming but during everyday use it has made a huge difference.
Posted Yesterday, 03:55 PM
Some day, I'll be able to afford this.
Posted Yesterday, 05:43 PM
I did but it's possible I didn't do it right. I'm not super smart when it comes to computer but know enough to be able to figure out undervolting on paper but when I did it, I couldn't get my system to a seeming stable point with temp drops I liked. I was only able to get it down -.11v and my temps averaged from 99C to 95C in Witcher III maxed out (the one game I wanted to play maxed for the full experience) under load. It was good but still did not like the idea of my temps going above 90F. I replaced the thermal paste (which, granted, seemed pretty poorly done on what's supposed to be a enthusiast gaming model for MSI) with MX-4 and that let me hit 90F. This ran fine but my temps still occasionally hit 95F/99F...
Ultimately what I found worked based was for me to just use MSI's Afterburner and have my settings to be in 2nd most powerful setting (Sport) instead of the most powerful setting and now my temps never go above 93F and my average is around 85. Performance didn't take a hit on Witcher III but not sure the same would be true for newer games but luckily, most PC games I want to play aren't super CPU intensive I don't think.
Posted Today, 12:08 AM
For a moment, I thought I was on RichAssGamer
Posted Today, 12:42 AM
^ you are, your just on the wrong side of the team, making cheadderD richer with every-click.