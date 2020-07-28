Jump to content

The gang talks Ghost of Tsushima, Carrion, Xbox Games Showcase, Paper Mario: The Origami King and so much more!

Children of Morta $14.99 at gamestop ALL VERSIONS

By strongarm, Yesterday, 02:43 AM

strongarm  

strongarm

Posted Yesterday, 02:43 AM

Children of Morta is 14.99 at gamestop (new) and 12.99 pre-owned - this is for all versions including the switch.

Great price

ZForce  

ZForce

Posted Yesterday, 09:54 AM

Great deal, this is an awesome game and well worth picking up at this price. 


gnugget5  

gnugget5

Posted Yesterday, 09:34 PM

Consider me intrigued.  Sadly, store pickup isn't an option in my region and I am left with shipping (which unfortunately somewhat kills the deal...but I'm a sucker for physical games).  All told, it was $20.XX to have it arrive within a week. 

 

It's not entirely clear if this is because of COVID-19 or that the game is going out of print this quickly, but it seems like physical inventory is very much on the low side.  When I was looking for comparisons across vendors, GS was the only one with stock.


