Children of Morta $14.99 at gamestop ALL VERSIONS
Posted Yesterday, 02:43 AM
Great price
Posted Yesterday, 09:54 AM
Great deal, this is an awesome game and well worth picking up at this price.
Posted Yesterday, 09:34 PM
Consider me intrigued. Sadly, store pickup isn't an option in my region and I am left with shipping (which unfortunately somewhat kills the deal...but I'm a sucker for physical games). All told, it was $20.XX to have it arrive within a week.
It's not entirely clear if this is because of COVID-19 or that the game is going out of print this quickly, but it seems like physical inventory is very much on the low side. When I was looking for comparisons across vendors, GS was the only one with stock.