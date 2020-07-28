Jump to content

GamersGate New Deals: Ubisoft, Vermintide 2 and STALKER Collection

By GamersGate, Jul 28 2020 08:14 PM
#1 GamersGate  

GamersGate

Posted 28 July 2020 - 08:14 PM

Hi, CAG!

 

We've decided to do weekly threads instead of posting our individual sales separately, so here are some bangers that are currently on sale with prices that you may enjoy:

 

Techland Sale features Dying Light Enhanced Edition with a hefty 70% discount ($18.00 / €15.00 / £12.00), which is a really good zombie-slapping sim, especially with a friend.

 

Unreal Deal Pack includes Unreal 2: The Awakening, Unreal GoldUnreal Tournament 2004: Editor's Choice Edition, Unreal Tournament 3 Black and Unreal Tournament: Game of the Year Edition. This bundle is only being sold on Steam and GG and with a 93% discount ($3.00 / €3.00 / £1.72) it's a great opportunity to either relive some good old days or take a first look at a classic.

 

We'll update this thread on Thursday since there are going to be more deals that may be of interest to CAG!

 

As always, if you have any questions or feedback - don't hesitate to PM us here!


#2 amiashilong  

amiashilong

Posted 29 July 2020 - 05:12 AM

Thanks OP


#3 GamersGate  

GamersGate

Posted Yesterday, 01:22 PM

A few more deals have just started:

 

S.T.A.L.K.E.R. Collection (-74% | $10.20 / €8.67 / £5.35) - Legendary series, still holds up very well with mods!

 

Ubisoft Sale, featuring: Far Cry 5 Gold Edition + Far Cry  New Dawn Deluxe Edition Bundle (Ultimate Edition)Assassin's Creed Odyssey and more. If you like open worlds, sandboxes, or previous installments of these series - take a look at those!

 

Warhammer Vermintide 2 (-75% | $7.50 / €7.00 / £5.95) - Still supported by the developers who've just announced Darktide for WH 40k, an excellent game for Warhammer fans (one of the few good ones) and those who enjoy Left 4 Dead gameplay.


PC, Steam

