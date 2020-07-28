Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #645: The Highly Anticipated World Premiere

CAGcast #645: The Highly Anticipated World Premiere

The gang talks Ghost of Tsushima, Carrion, Xbox Games Showcase, Paper Mario: The Origami King and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * * * 1 votes

GamersGate Techland sale and more

By GamersGate, Yesterday, 08:14 PM
PC Steam clickbait tag

#1 GamersGate  

GamersGate

Posted Yesterday, 08:14 PM

Hi, CAG!

 

We've decided to do weekly threads instead of posting our individual sales separately, so here are some bangers that are currently on sale with prices that you may enjoy:

 

Techland Sale features Dying Light Enhanced Edition with a hefty 70% discount ($18.00 / €15.00 / £12.00), which is a really good zombie-slapping sim, especially with a friend.

 

Unreal Deal Pack includes Unreal 2: The Awakening, Unreal GoldUnreal Tournament 2004: Editor's Choice Edition, Unreal Tournament 3 Black and Unreal Tournament: Game of the Year Edition. This bundle is only being sold on Steam and GG and with a 93% discount ($3.00 / €3.00 / £1.72) it's a great opportunity to either relive some good old days or take a first look at a classic.

 

We'll update this thread on Thursday since there are going to be more deals that may be of interest to CAG!

 

As always, if you have any questions or feedback - don't hesitate to PM us here!


Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: PC, Steam, clickbait tag

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy