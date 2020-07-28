GamersGate Techland sale and more

Posted Yesterday, 08:14 PM

Hi, CAG!

We've decided to do weekly threads instead of posting our individual sales separately, so here are some bangers that are currently on sale with prices that you may enjoy:

Techland Sale features Dying Light Enhanced Edition with a hefty 70% discount ($18.00 / €15.00 / £12.00), which is a really good zombie-slapping sim, especially with a friend.

Unreal Deal Pack includes Unreal 2: The Awakening, Unreal Gold, Unreal Tournament 2004: Editor's Choice Edition, Unreal Tournament 3 Black and Unreal Tournament: Game of the Year Edition. This bundle is only being sold on Steam and GG and with a 93% discount ($3.00 / €3.00 / £1.72) it's a great opportunity to either relive some good old days or take a first look at a classic.

We'll update this thread on Thursday since there are going to be more deals that may be of interest to CAG!

As always, if you have any questions or feedback - don't hesitate to PM us here!