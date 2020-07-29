Target Circle Deal: Spend $40 Online, get $10 off a future purchase.

Posted Yesterday, 03:16 AM

If you spend $40 three times on Target's website in the next 21 days, and you have a Target Circle Account, they will send you a $10 Target Circle credit for a future purchase. I just received an email about it, if you receive Target emails, and you are a Target Circle member, it should be in your email also.

Edit: Fixed the deal. Sorry for the misinformation. It also sounds like some people are getting slightly better deals than me. It could be based on your region.

