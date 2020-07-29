Target Circle Deal: Spend $40 Online, get $10 off a future purchase.
Posted Yesterday, 03:16 AM
Edit: Fixed the deal. Sorry for the misinformation. It also sounds like some people are getting slightly better deals than me. It could be based on your region.
Posted Yesterday, 03:18 AM
Posted Yesterday, 03:24 AM
must be ymmv. didn't get any such offer.
Posted Yesterday, 03:25 AM
Posted Yesterday, 03:26 AM
I got it around 2pm today, and found it in my junk mail folder.
Posted Yesterday, 04:00 AM
Do you have to subscribe to their promotional emails in the first place to get this?
Posted Yesterday, 05:04 AM
Posted Yesterday, 05:09 AM
Posted Yesterday, 05:35 AM
Posted Yesterday, 05:36 AM
I didn't get anything either. Is there a link in the email to read the terms of the promotion?
I will try to find something for you, though it's starting to sound like it may be a regional thing.
Posted Yesterday, 05:51 AM
Posted Yesterday, 05:55 AM
Posted Yesterday, 05:57 AM
I just got an email stating that if you make two qualifying drive up or store pick up orders of $40 or more that you will receive a $10 reward. Ends on 8/17. So pretty much spend $80, get $10 back
You're lucky. Mine requires me to make 3 $40 purchases. One of the many joys of living in super expensive California, I guess.
Posted Yesterday, 05:58 AM
I'm pretty sure you need to at least be a Circle member, if not a red card holder as well.
Posted Yesterday, 06:47 AM
I'm Circle and Red Card, no email. Oh well.
Posted Yesterday, 07:16 AM
It sounds almost like a beta. I'm sure the program will be rolled out to everybody eventually. I just hope that it doesn't replace the coupons. I'd much rather get something like 50% off an item up front, than paying a bunch for something to get some money back at a later date.
Posted Yesterday, 11:31 AM
