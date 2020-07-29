Jump to content

Target Circle Deal: Spend $40 Online, get $10 off a future purchase.

By Zantra, Yesterday, 03:16 AM

#1 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Yesterday, 03:16 AM

If you spend $40 three times on Target's website in the next 21 days, and you have a Target Circle Account, they will send you a $10 Target Circle credit for a future purchase. I just received an email about it, if you receive Target emails, and you are a Target Circle member, it should be in your email also.
Edit: Fixed the deal. Sorry for the misinformation. It also sounds like some people are getting slightly better deals than me. It could be based on your region.

#2 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Yesterday, 03:18 AM

The title of the email is "Score a $10 Reward with Target Circle Bonus".

shadowysea07  

shadowysea07

Posted Yesterday, 03:24 AM

must be ymmv.  didn't get any such offer.


#4 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Yesterday, 03:25 AM

I'm not sure if it stacks with the current targeted deal of $10 off a $40 purchase when you select store pickup, but it might.

#5 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Yesterday, 03:26 AM

must be ymmv.  didn't get any such offer.


I got it around 2pm today, and found it in my junk mail folder.

Indiana Jones  

Indiana Jones

Posted Yesterday, 04:00 AM

Do you have to subscribe to their promotional emails in the first place to get this?


whitereflection  

whitereflection

Posted Yesterday, 05:04 AM

I didn't get anything either. Is there a link in the email to read the terms of the promotion?

pplcallmeGOD  

pplcallmeGOD

Posted Yesterday, 05:09 AM

I just got an email stating that if you make two qualifying drive up or store pick up orders of $40 or more that you will receive a $10 reward. Ends on 8/17. So pretty much spend $80, get $10 back

#9 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Yesterday, 05:35 AM

It's so odd that they are sending people different deals. It's reminding me of the deal last week where everybody was seeing something different. Well, YMMV it is.

#10 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Yesterday, 05:36 AM

I didn't get anything either. Is there a link in the email to read the terms of the promotion?


I will try to find something for you, though it's starting to sound like it may be a regional thing.

#11 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Yesterday, 05:51 AM

Never mind, apparently I've been selected to be part of a new Target service they are rolling out called the Target Circle Bonus Program. The way that it is going to work, is that if you spend a certain amount of money on your Red Card with your Circle account attached, you get bonus cash back. I read it wrong though. I need to make three separate $40 purchases online, and I will receive a $10 Circle credit into my account in 21 days.

#12 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Yesterday, 05:55 AM

I should have read the fine print, my bad you guys. But, it looks like Target is rolling out a new rewards program, so that's pretty exciting.

#13 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Yesterday, 05:57 AM

I just got an email stating that if you make two qualifying drive up or store pick up orders of $40 or more that you will receive a $10 reward. Ends on 8/17. So pretty much spend $80, get $10 back


You're lucky. Mine requires me to make 3 $40 purchases. One of the many joys of living in super expensive California, I guess.

#14 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Yesterday, 05:58 AM

Do you have to subscribe to their promotional emails in the first place to get this?


I'm pretty sure you need to at least be a Circle member, if not a red card holder as well.

Indiana Jones  

Indiana Jones

Posted Yesterday, 06:47 AM

I'm Circle and Red Card, no email. Oh well.


#16 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted Yesterday, 07:16 AM

I'm Circle and Red Card, no email. Oh well.

It sounds almost like a beta. I'm sure the program will be rolled out to everybody eventually. I just hope that it doesn't replace the coupons. I'd much rather get something like 50% off an item up front, than paying a bunch for something to get some money back at a later date.

Z-Saber  

Z-Saber

Posted Yesterday, 11:31 AM

It's so odd that they are sending people different deals. It's reminding me of the deal last week where everybody was seeing something different. Well, YMMV it is.

It's possible

I will try to find something for you, though it's starting to sound like it may be a regional thing.

to quote

Never mind, apparently I've been selected to be part of a new Target service they are rolling out called the Target Circle Bonus Program. The way that it is going to work, is that if you spend a certain amount of money on your Red Card with your Circle account attached, you get bonus cash back. I read it wrong though. I need to make three separate $40 purchases online, and I will receive a $10 Circle credit into my account in 21 days.

multiple posts

I should have read the fine print, my bad you guys. But, it looks like Target is rolling out a new rewards program, so that's pretty exciting.

and also

You're lucky. Mine requires me to make 3 $40 purchases. One of the many joys of living in super expensive California, I guess.

edit your posts

I'm pretty sure you need to at least be a Circle member, if not a red card holder as well.

so you don't post six times in a row.
