Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #645: The Highly Anticipated World Premiere

CAGcast #645: The Highly Anticipated World Premiere

The gang talks Ghost of Tsushima, Carrion, Xbox Games Showcase, Paper Mario: The Origami King and so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* * * - - 2 votes

(DEAD) Psychonauts - Free on XB Marketplace

By Alexpguy, Yesterday, 04:26 AM

#1 Alexpguy  

Alexpguy

Posted Yesterday, 04:26 AM

https://www.microsof...vot:overviewtab

#2 NoThanksBro   Vampire Killer CAGiversary!   379 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

NoThanksBro

Posted Yesterday, 06:48 AM

Thanks! I didn't know this was BC on the X1. I played it a long time ago on the 360 and it was a little choppy, so this should be way more enjoyable on my Xbox One X.


#3 nesuser  

nesuser

Posted Yesterday, 07:13 AM

Awesome, thanks for the heads up! Wish this had achievements like the PS4 version, but free is free.

#4 jrc84  

jrc84

Posted Yesterday, 11:06 AM

$10 for me? Shows free at the link until I log-in to my account?

 

Edit: looks like this may have been an error and is dead according to the internet


#5 breakingcustoms   To The Max! CAGiversary!   2880 Posts   Joined 13.1 Years Ago  

breakingcustoms

Posted Yesterday, 01:00 PM

Deal is dead


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy