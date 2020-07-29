(DEAD) Psychonauts - Free on XB Marketplace
#1
Posted Yesterday, 04:26 AM
- alamak, Stellar Inertia, madamewinky01 and 1 other like this
#2 Vampire Killer CAGiversary! 379 Posts Joined 13.7 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 06:48 AM
Thanks! I didn't know this was BC on the X1. I played it a long time ago on the 360 and it was a little choppy, so this should be way more enjoyable on my Xbox One X.
#3
Posted Yesterday, 07:13 AM
#4
Posted Yesterday, 11:06 AM
$10 for me? Shows free at the link until I log-in to my account?
Edit: looks like this may have been an error and is dead according to the internet
#5 To The Max! CAGiversary! 2880 Posts Joined 13.1 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 01:00 PM
Deal is dead