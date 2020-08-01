YMMV: $10 off $20+ purchase on Facebook marketplace via Facebook Pay
I got a banner notification when I went on the Marketplace section of the Facebook app and the discount was automatically applied at checkout. So I'm assuming if you don't get the banner notification you aren't qualified.
Well when you got a link let us know cause I can't find anything on it