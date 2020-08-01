Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #646: A Massive Leak

CAGcast #646: A Massive Leak

The gang talks Avengers, Skater XL, Rocket Arena, Destroy All Humans, Othercide, Microsoft Flight Simulator, UPLINK, and so much more! 

YMMV: $10 off $20+ purchase on Facebook marketplace via Facebook Pay

By pplcallmeGOD, Yesterday, 09:21 PM

pplcallmeGOD  

pplcallmeGOD

Posted Yesterday, 09:21 PM

Checked out Facebook Marketplace today and saw that I qualified for the above offer. I'm pretty sure that I took advantage of a similar offer a while back so I don't think it's unique to new customers. Only restrictions with the offer are the $20+ requirement and you can only buy from approved vendors. However I was able to get a $20 eshop card for $10.

LonelyBacteria  

LonelyBacteria

Posted Yesterday, 10:26 PM

Well when you got a link let us know cause I can't find anything on it

pplcallmeGOD  

pplcallmeGOD

Posted Yesterday, 10:35 PM

Well when you got a link let us know cause I can't find anything on it

I got a banner notification when I went on the Marketplace section of the Facebook app and the discount was automatically applied at checkout. So I'm assuming if you don't get the banner notification you aren't qualified.
