Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #646: A Massive Leak

CAGcast #646: A Massive Leak

The gang talks Avengers, Skater XL, Rocket Arena, Destroy All Humans, Othercide, Microsoft Flight Simulator, UPLINK, and so much more! 

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


- - - - -

Total War Troy Free for 24hrs on August 13th from Epic Game Store

By Jiryn, Yesterday, 03:50 AM
Sega Total War Total War Troy

#1 Jiryn   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   4457 Posts   Joined 10.8 Years Ago  

Jiryn

Posted Yesterday, 03:50 AM

Apparently Sega and Creative Assembly are making a huge deal.

 

For the first 24hrs of release, Total War: Troy will be free on the Epic Game Store on August 13th, 2020

https://www.totalwar.com/games/troy/

 

wM9Ns9W.png


#2 amiashilong  

amiashilong

Posted Yesterday, 06:45 AM

Hope it as good as previous one. Thank you for posting.


#3 n64ra   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   2620 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

n64ra

Posted Yesterday, 05:45 PM

remind us next week


#4 dontBlink86  

dontBlink86

Posted Yesterday, 11:17 PM

Nice. Set a reminder for nexf week. Thanks!
Back to Video Game Deals



Also tagged with one or more of these keywords: Sega, Total War, Total War Troy

  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy