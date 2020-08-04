Total War Troy Free for 24hrs on August 13th from Epic Game Store

Apparently Sega and Creative Assembly are making a huge deal.
For the first 24hrs of release, Total War: Troy will be free on the Epic Game Store on August 13th, 2020
https://www.totalwar.com/games/troy/
Posted Yesterday, 03:50 AM
Posted Yesterday, 06:45 AM
Hope it as good as previous one. Thank you for posting.
Posted Yesterday, 05:45 PM
remind us next week
Posted Yesterday, 11:17 PM
