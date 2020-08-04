GamersGate weekly deals: 505 Games, WRATH: Aeon of Ruin and more

Posted Yesterday, 12:19 PM

Hello, CAG!

There are a ton of new deals on GamersGate, but we're here to highlight the best ones:

WRATH: Aeon of Ruin is 40% off ($14.99 / €12.59 / £11.99), making it the best ever price for the game!

The 505 Games sale has Assetto Corsa Competizione with a 48% discount ($20.87 / €20.87 / £18.26) as well as Indivisible with the same discount ($20.87 / €20.87 / £18.26)

Some other honorable mentions include

Aragami, a fun stealth experience (-85% | $3.00 / €3.00 / £2.25)

Human: Fall Flat, which is just a blast with a couple of friends with a 67% discount ($4.92 / €4.92 / £3.93)

Dead by Daylight, a personal favorite that is 60% off ($8.00 / €8.00 / £6.00) and the bajillion DLC for it

