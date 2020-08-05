Jump to content

- - - - -

Final Fantasy 7 remake $39.99 Bestbuy.com

By Sugarbeats, Today, 08:44 AM

#1 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted Today, 08:44 AM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=8561024

#2 kaydigi   BK All Day CAGiversary!   1533 Posts   Joined 13.7 Years Ago  

kaydigi

Posted Today, 09:27 AM

Finally my buy price with GCU, thanks

#3 Rodster   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1859 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

Rodster

Posted Today, 03:16 PM

My price point is $19.99 because the next chapters will be priced at $60 as well.


#4 investor9872   CAG Supremo! CAGiversary!   2108 Posts   Joined 9.7 Years Ago  

investor9872

Posted Today, 03:19 PM

If you waited this long to get the game, might as well wait a few more months.


#5 marineal   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1581 Posts   Joined 12.8 Years Ago  

marineal

Posted Today, 03:28 PM

Still too much for a third of the game. 


#6 Ketsui   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1406 Posts   Joined 13.5 Years Ago  

Ketsui

Posted Today, 03:29 PM

I can get it for $30. Still worth it?

#7 bob330i   just lookin' CAGiversary!   3594 Posts   Joined 15.9 Years Ago  

bob330i

Posted Today, 03:33 PM

I'm going to wait.  Will be interesting to see what happens for BF.  I'm in no rush.


#8 Vinny   Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary!   23448 Posts   Joined 16.0 Years Ago  

Vinny

Posted Today, 03:42 PM

I can get it for $30. Still worth it?

This is absolutely worth it for $40 (I'd say the $60 asking price was worth it for me). There are some valid issues with the game (like some of the story additions you can tell are just Nomura trying to out-Nomura himself, and there are gameplay parts of the game that just feel like they were added in as filler... but overall, I enjoyed the game a lot. The combat is fantastic; using the diff characters actually feels different and they were able to keep the materia system basically intact. The visuals are amazing, obviously, but seeing some of the moments/scenes from the original game with modern graphics are something else. If you never played the original and don't have nostalgic feelings for it, it's still worth getting because it's a very good action-RPG. 

 

 

Oh, and it has Tifa in full glorious HD.:bouncy:  


#9 TheLegendofTyler   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3446 Posts   Joined 11.1 Years Ago  

TheLegendofTyler

Posted Today, 04:14 PM

Great game, highly recommended at $40 if you have time to play it now
