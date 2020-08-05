Final Fantasy 7 remake $39.99 Bestbuy.com

Posted Today, 03:42 PM

I can get it for $30. Still worth it?

This is absolutely worth it for $40 (I'd say the $60 asking price was worth it for me). There are some valid issues with the game (like some of the story additions you can tell are just Nomura trying to out-Nomura himself, and there are gameplay parts of the game that just feel like they were added in as filler... but overall, I enjoyed the game a lot. The combat is fantastic; using the diff characters actually feels different and they were able to keep the materia system basically intact. The visuals are amazing, obviously, but seeing some of the moments/scenes from the original game with modern graphics are something else. If you never played the original and don't have nostalgic feelings for it, it's still worth getting because it's a very good action-RPG.

Oh, and it has Tifa in full glorious HD.