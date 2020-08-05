Final Fantasy 7 remake $39.99 Bestbuy.com
#1
Posted Today, 08:44 AM
#2 BK All Day CAGiversary! 1533 Posts Joined 13.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 09:27 AM
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1859 Posts Joined 14.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:16 PM
My price point is $19.99 because the next chapters will be priced at $60 as well.
#4 CAG Supremo! CAGiversary! 2108 Posts Joined 9.7 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:19 PM
If you waited this long to get the game, might as well wait a few more months.
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1581 Posts Joined 12.8 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:28 PM
Still too much for a third of the game.
#6 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1406 Posts Joined 13.5 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:29 PM
#7 just lookin' CAGiversary! 3594 Posts Joined 15.9 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:33 PM
I'm going to wait. Will be interesting to see what happens for BF. I'm in no rush.
#8 Bang, bang... pew... CAGiversary! 23448 Posts Joined 16.0 Years Ago
Posted Today, 03:42 PM
I can get it for $30. Still worth it?
This is absolutely worth it for $40 (I'd say the $60 asking price was worth it for me). There are some valid issues with the game (like some of the story additions you can tell are just Nomura trying to out-Nomura himself, and there are gameplay parts of the game that just feel like they were added in as filler... but overall, I enjoyed the game a lot. The combat is fantastic; using the diff characters actually feels different and they were able to keep the materia system basically intact. The visuals are amazing, obviously, but seeing some of the moments/scenes from the original game with modern graphics are something else. If you never played the original and don't have nostalgic feelings for it, it's still worth getting because it's a very good action-RPG.
Oh, and it has Tifa in full glorious HD.
#9 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 3446 Posts Joined 11.1 Years Ago
Posted Today, 04:14 PM