Posted Yesterday, 06:09 PM

The Google Play Store currently has a free AR Flight Simulator. No payment is required and no advertisements shown. Might be a good opportunity for you to try Augmented Reality if you haven't

https://play.google....380ARExperience

EDIT: Apologies for posting the wrong link. The issue has now been fixed.

DISCLAIMER: Although I am not making any profit from this app, it is worth mentioning that I am the creator of the game.