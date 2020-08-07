Jump to content

CAGcast #646: A Massive Leak

CAGcast #646: A Massive Leak

The gang talks Avengers, Skater XL, Rocket Arena, Destroy All Humans, Othercide, Microsoft Flight Simulator, UPLINK, and so much more! 

Death Stranding (PS4) $17.99 Bestbuy

By j0nnyd, Today, 05:14 AM

j0nnyd  

j0nnyd

Posted Today, 05:14 AM

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=5360401


NoThanksBro  

NoThanksBro

Posted Today, 06:09 AM

Deal of the Day.

 

I paired it with the Watchmen HBO series Bluray -- which is also on sale -- to get free shipping.


ElvisTheGreat  

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Today, 07:07 AM

So cheap but it just does not look interesting to me. My days of buying unnecessary games and rushing to complete them because of my overwhelming backlog are slowing down.

SackAttack  

SackAttack

Posted Today, 07:27 AM

Thanks, OP. I have a friend who's been wanting to play this and I'm sure I'll give it a whirl at some point too.


amiashilong  

amiashilong

Posted Today, 07:45 AM

Great price. Finally grasped. Thanks OP.


crewj  

crewj

Posted Today, 09:21 AM

20 bucks on amazon

mrclutch  

mrclutch

Posted Today, 10:26 AM

I think I’ll go for a walk.
