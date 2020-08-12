Jump to content

CAGcast #646: A Massive Leak

CAGcast #646: A Massive Leak

The gang talks Avengers, Skater XL, Rocket Arena, Destroy All Humans, Othercide, Microsoft Flight Simulator, UPLINK, and so much more! 

Forza Horizon 3 (Xbox One/PC Digital Code) $8.59 on CDKeys

By kobe92, Yesterday, 05:56 PM
Posted Yesterday, 05:56 PM

Forza Horizon 3 (Xbox One/PC Digital Code) is available on sale for $8.59 at CDKeys.


Posted Yesterday, 09:17 PM

Sounds like this is because the game is going to be delisted at the end of September.

Does anyone know if that means that I have to buy any DLC now or can I get the game now and then decide if I want DLC later?


Posted Yesterday, 09:59 PM

Sounds like this is because the game is going to be delisted at the end of September.

Does anyone know if that means that I have to buy any DLC now or can I get the game now and then decide if I want DLC later?

It probably has to do w/ all the licenses. Anything licensed, I would buy if you really want it.

Looks like it's all going delisted on Sept. 27th.

 

Hot Wheels DLC would be a 3rd party license too, so...they probably won't be able to sell that anymore either.

 

Just remember - you need to go either Standard or Ultimate; and then also buy the Expansion Pass to get all the maps and races..

There's also a Car Pass found in Ultimate Edition (along other stuff), which has another 42 cars.

 

There doesn't look to be a Upgrade from Standard-to-Ultimate route here either.

There also doesn't look to be a way to buy a true-blue Complete Edition w/ everything.

 

I posted about this whole mess over in the Steam+ Thread:

https://www.cheapass...als/?p=14313550


Posted Yesterday, 10:39 PM

Wait for the Complete DLC to be offered again. It'll prob come up sometime within two weeks of it being delisted. 


Posted Today, 06:38 AM

ordered. thank you


Posted Today, 08:44 AM

Thanks OP！


