Forza Horizon 3 (Xbox One/PC Digital Code) $8.59 on CDKeys

Forza Horizon 3 (Xbox One/PC Digital Code) is available on sale for $8.59 at CDKeys.
Posted Yesterday, 05:56 PM
Posted Yesterday, 09:17 PM
Sounds like this is because the game is going to be delisted at the end of September.
Does anyone know if that means that I have to buy any DLC now or can I get the game now and then decide if I want DLC later?
Posted Yesterday, 09:59 PM
It probably has to do w/ all the licenses. Anything licensed, I would buy if you really want it.
Looks like it's all going delisted on Sept. 27th.
Hot Wheels DLC would be a 3rd party license too, so...they probably won't be able to sell that anymore either.
Just remember - you need to go either Standard or Ultimate; and then also buy the Expansion Pass to get all the maps and races..
There's also a Car Pass found in Ultimate Edition (along other stuff), which has another 42 cars.
There doesn't look to be a Upgrade from Standard-to-Ultimate route here either.
There also doesn't look to be a way to buy a true-blue Complete Edition w/ everything.
I posted about this whole mess over in the Steam+ Thread:
Posted Yesterday, 10:39 PM
Wait for the Complete DLC to be offered again. It'll prob come up sometime within two weeks of it being delisted.
Posted Today, 06:38 AM
ordered. thank you
Posted Today, 08:44 AM
Thanks OP！