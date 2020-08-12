Forza Horizon 3 (Xbox One/PC Digital Code) $8.59 on CDKeys

Posted Yesterday, 09:59 PM

Sounds like this is because the game is going to be delisted at the end of September.



Does anyone know if that means that I have to buy any DLC now or can I get the game now and then decide if I want DLC later?

It probably has to do w/ all the licenses. Anything licensed, I would buy if you really want it.

Looks like it's all going delisted on Sept. 27th.

Hot Wheels DLC would be a 3rd party license too, so...they probably won't be able to sell that anymore either.

Just remember - you need to go either Standard or Ultimate; and then also buy the Expansion Pass to get all the maps and races..

There's also a Car Pass found in Ultimate Edition (along other stuff), which has another 42 cars.

There doesn't look to be a Upgrade from Standard-to-Ultimate route here either.

There also doesn't look to be a way to buy a true-blue Complete Edition w/ everything.

I posted about this whole mess over in the Steam+ Thread:

