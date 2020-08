Posted 13 August 2020 - 11:41 PM

Hey CAG!

Just wanted to give you a heads-up on some deals that have just started recently while we still have the keys:

Focus Home Sale features Mudrunner (as well as American Wilds) and various editions of Farming Simulator 19

Dead Cells is an amazing rogue-like and is 40% off

Green Hell is a fun survival game that we currently have the best deal for

As always, we'll be happy to hear your feedback and more deals to come soon!