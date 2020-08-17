Jump to content

GamersGate weekly deals: Ubisoft racing games, NASCAR Heat and indies

By GamersGate, Today, 03:59 PM
Steam Pc

Hey CAG!

 

GamersGate here to tell you about a few excellent deals that have just started:

 

First and foremost, Ubisoft racing titles, including Trials: Fusion and Evolution (also the Evolution Riddle is mindblowing), The Crew 2 and more!

 

 

If you're a fan of Nascar, we've got quite a few Nascar Heat games in stock for you, not the best ever prices, but they are pretty good

 

There are also a couple of indie titles that we'd like to highlight, namely Biped and Cook, Serve, Delicious 2!

 

These are the best deals we have for the start of the week, but fret not, we'll be back on Thursday (or maybe even sooner) to update the thread!


