Gamefly USED games sale The Outerworlds $18, REmake 3 $25, Hunt Showdown $13

GameFly.com has Select Used Games on sale below. Shipping is free
(PS4/Xbone)
Jump to content
Posted Today, 03:25 AM
GameFly.com has Select Used Games on sale below. Shipping is free
(PS4/Xbone)
Posted Today, 03:30 AM
Posted Today, 01:09 PM
Posted Today, 02:08 PM
Too bad I just got Darksiders Genesis for $30 recently. I haven't seen it that cheap for a long time.
Posted Today, 04:02 PM
It’s definitely been like $15 at GameStop like 4 times in the past 2-3 months.
Too bad I just got Darksiders Genesis for $30 recently. I haven't seen it that cheap for a long time.
Posted Today, 04:56 PM
It’s definitely been like $15 at GameStop like 4 times in the past 2-3 months.
I guess I missed those. I don't check GameStop very often. But, I got curious and checked Best Buy's price again and it dropped to $20. So, I just got a price match for the difference.
It's a fun game, but it sure is buggy.