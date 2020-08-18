Jump to content

Gamefly USED games sale The Outerworlds $18, REmake 3 $25, Hunt Showdown $13

By Smithers123, Today, 03:25 AM

Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Today, 03:25 AM

https://www.gamefly.com/store

 

GameFly.com has Select Used Games on sale below. Shipping is free

 

(PS4/Xbone)

The Outer Worlds $17.99
One Punch Man: A Hero Nobody Knows $17.99
Doom Eternal  $24.99
Hunt Showdown $12.99
 
PS4
 
Rage 2 $12.99
Resident Evil 3 24.99
Zombie Army 4: Dead War $17.99
Trials of Mana 24.99

Razzel

Posted Today, 03:30 AM  

Razzel

Posted Today, 03:30 AM

Dang, RE3 PS4 only... that sucks

CritcalJ

Posted Today, 01:09 PM  

CritcalJ

Posted Today, 01:09 PM

It's been a minute since I've bought anything from gamefly. They used to be a mainstay.

Thanks for the update. Nothing in my willing to buy used price range yet. Outer Worlds is getting close.

AndrewCounty

Posted Today, 02:08 PM  

AndrewCounty

Posted Today, 02:08 PM

Too bad I just got Darksiders Genesis for $30 recently.  I haven't seen it that cheap for a long time.


#5 CrepeNuts  

CrepeNuts

Posted Today, 04:02 PM

It’s definitely been like $15 at GameStop like 4 times in the past 2-3 months.

AndrewCounty

Posted Today, 04:56 PM  

AndrewCounty

Posted Today, 04:56 PM

I guess I missed those.  I don't check GameStop very often.  But, I got curious and checked Best Buy's price again and it dropped to $20.  So, I just got a price match for the difference.

 

It's a fun game, but it sure is buggy.


