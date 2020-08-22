Jump to content

Luigi's Mansion 3 (Digital) - $41.99 @ Amazon

By litepink, Aug 22 2020 04:15 AM

litepink  

litepink

Posted 22 August 2020 - 04:15 AM

https://www.amazon.c...h/dp/B07SK4W1VJ

Josef  

Josef

Posted 22 August 2020 - 04:39 AM

Nice!  Thanks OP!  In for one copy of the physical.


eliter1  

eliter1

Posted 22 August 2020 - 04:46 AM

Almost bought the digital version, glad I waited.


nitrosmob  

nitrosmob

Posted 22 August 2020 - 02:43 PM

This price was already raised for the physical $49.99. Digital price still good.


flix1  

flix1

Posted Yesterday, 09:20 PM

I ordered the physical copy from Amazon and received a UK version.


