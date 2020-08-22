Luigi's Mansion 3 (Digital) - $41.99 @ Amazon
#1 it was love at first sight CAGiversary! 2961 Posts Joined 8.5 Years Ago
Posted 22 August 2020 - 04:15 AM
#2 Touched the dead CAGiversary! 13160 Posts Joined 16.4 Years Ago
Posted 22 August 2020 - 04:39 AM
Nice! Thanks OP! In for one copy of the physical.
#3 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 2957 Posts Joined 13.3 Years Ago
Posted 22 August 2020 - 04:46 AM
Almost bought the digital version, glad I waited.
#4 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 10040 Posts Joined 14.1 Years Ago
Posted 22 August 2020 - 02:43 PM
This price was already raised for the physical $49.99. Digital price still good.
#5 CAGiversary! CAGiversary! 1647 Posts Joined 15.1 Years Ago
Posted Yesterday, 09:20 PM
I ordered the physical copy from Amazon and received a UK version.