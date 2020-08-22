Jump to content

CAGcast #648: Game On!

CAGcast #648: Game On!

The gang talks Avengers, Battletoads, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Spiritfarer, Epic vs Apple, and so much more!

Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection $34.99 Best Buy DOTD

By Sean Price II, Yesterday, 04:45 PM
ps4xbox Switch DOTD

Posted Yesterday, 04:45 PM

Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection $34.99 Best Buy DOTD


Posted Yesterday, 04:47 PM

My question is does anyone know the best way to get this cheaper? 

I have Mortal Kombat 11 that I purchased on BF for $19.99. 

Questions: 

- Never did a trade in before, can someone walk me thru the process and how much it would cost me to get Aftermath? 

 

- Also I just started 11 would I be able to continue at the same point with Aftermath or is that a totally new game? 

thanks in advance, 

 

oNe


Posted Yesterday, 07:46 PM

Aftermath is an expansion for MK11.  The retail copy that's available in stores has the original game plus all the DLC, including Aftermath.  If you were playing the original game, I'd imagine you'd be able to carry over your progress, but I am not 100% sure on that.  I bought the original game on PC, but I bought the aftermath collection on XBox One a while back because I wanted a physical copy, also because the Aftermath expansion actually retails for 40 bucks on its own.  Hope that helps with your questions somewhat, 


Posted Today, 12:12 AM

All on disc so this is a good relase to support. This one will be $20 over BF so will wait it out.
