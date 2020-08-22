Mortal Kombat 11 Aftermath Kollection $34.99 Best Buy DOTD

Posted Yesterday, 04:47 PM

My question is does anyone know the best way to get this cheaper?



I have Mortal Kombat 11 that I purchased on BF for $19.99.



Questions:



- Never did a trade in before, can someone walk me thru the process and how much it would cost me to get Aftermath?

- Also I just started 11 would I be able to continue at the same point with Aftermath or is that a totally new game?



thanks in advance,

oNe