Sonic Mania/Sonic Team Racing Double Pack Preorder (Amazon $39.99)

By ElvisTheGreat, Yesterday, 05:28 PM

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Yesterday, 05:28 PM

For the Switch

https://www.amazon.c...k/dp/B08GHH697V

briandadude

Posted Yesterday, 05:41 PM

It’s Sonic Team Racing, not Transformed. Too bad.

ElvisTheGreat

Posted Yesterday, 05:45 PM

It’s Sonic Team Racing, not Transformed. Too bad.

Oops... My fault. I'll edit it.

gospelman

Posted Yesterday, 08:52 PM

Eh don't see much point when both titles have been well below $20.  Thought it might be the Plus edition of mania (with dlc) but nope.


DonaldBlank

Posted Today, 04:01 AM

Take a shot everytime Sega releases Sonic mania physically again (again)


Nephilim_BC

Posted Today, 04:39 AM

Eh don't see much point when both titles have been well below $20. Thought it might be the Plus edition of mania (with dlc) but nope.

especially on PC. Got sonic team racing for literally $2 on steam. Nintendo fans will stay pay this premium tho
