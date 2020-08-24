Jump to content

Starlink accessories at Dollar Tree

By SackAttack, Today, 09:35 PM

SackAttack

Posted Today, 09:35 PM

trying to attach a photo. Hope it works. Controller stands, ships, and pilots.

SackAttack

Posted Today, 09:36 PM

Didn't take the first time

SackAttack

Posted Today, 09:36 PM

or the second evidently. Sorry.

TimPV3

Posted Today, 10:24 PM

Thanks OP! I ended up buying another copy of the game to get an extra controller stand, I think they wanted $20 for the stand while the whole bundle was like $6.99 🤣

JSweeney

Posted Today, 11:18 PM

If you find them, it's worth remembering that using two physical toys is the only way to use two of the same weapon.  


