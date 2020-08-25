Jump to content

CAGcast #648: Game On!

The gang talks Avengers, Battletoads, Microsoft Flight Simulator, Spiritfarer, Epic vs Apple, and so much more!

Madden 21 $50.94 at Wal-Mart.

By ewto16, Yesterday, 01:58 PM

#1 ewto16   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   127 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

ewto16

Posted Yesterday, 01:58 PM

Regular edition only.  Have to add to your cart to see the price.

 

PS4

https://www.walmart....Bonus/224138894

 

XBOX

https://www.walmart....Bonus/780269283

 

Not a bad price if you want to pick it up on Day 1.


#2 ravens52bears54   Thin Blue Line CAGiversary!   1578 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

ravens52bears54

Posted Yesterday, 02:12 PM

Fuck that garbage game. This will be the first year since Madden 92 on the Genesis that I don't buy it.

#3 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Yesterday, 08:16 PM

Black Friday is the best time to cop sports games. They’re usually $30 plus next gens coming

#4 MSUHitman   former Checkmate Arcade Co-Host CAGiversary!   14810 Posts   Joined 14.2 Years Ago  

MSUHitman

Posted Yesterday, 08:17 PM

This isn't news, all non-Sony first/second party games are about $10 cheaper at Walmart physical stores since April 2019.


#5 kwick7   CAG Lurking Veteran CAGiversary!   498 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

kwick7

Posted Today, 01:30 AM

I only bought madden every year when bestbuy had that awesome deal every year- rewards discount, trade in deal, and coupon. Came out to around $24 or so every year out of pocket.

Actually, I’m happy my bestbuy gamers club (whatever it was called) ended without much heads up- stopped buying games and saved myself a lot of money.

I’d only be interested in Madden this year because of the ability to get both current gen and next gen version at same price.

Fuck that garbage game. This will be the first year since Madden 92 on the Genesis that I don't buy it.


Madden ‘88 on dos using a mouse or GTFO. :)

#6 ravens52bears54   Thin Blue Line CAGiversary!   1578 Posts   Joined 14.1 Years Ago  

ravens52bears54

Posted Today, 02:44 AM



Madden ‘88 on dos using a mouse or GTFO. :)

Ha! You definitely have me beat.

I think I have played the first Madden on Genesis, which I think was just called Madden Football. But 92 was the first one I actually bought.

#7 kwick7   CAG Lurking Veteran CAGiversary!   498 Posts   Joined 15.4 Years Ago  

kwick7

Posted Today, 02:53 AM

Ha! You definitely have me beat.

I think I have played the first Madden on Genesis, which I think was just called Madden Football. But 92 was the first one I actually bought.


We had 88 on dos on our 386 back in the day. We also had a football game before that that was literally graphically ax’s and O’s. I need to look into that.

Being a kid in the 80’s - such an awesome, magical time.

#8 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3368 Posts   Joined 15.1 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted Today, 03:03 AM

Fuck that garbage game. This will be the first year since Madden 92 on the Genesis that I don't buy it.

Same here!


