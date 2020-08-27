GamersGate Deals

Posted Yesterday, 11:03 AM

Hey, CAG!

We've finally decided to make things permanent between us and this is going to be the main thread for all of our deals, we're not going to spam the deals page constantly anymore, hooray!

We're starting off strong with a big Ubisoft Sale with such quadruple A titles as Uno! But seriously, it has the Anno games, the Far Cry series and some largely forgotten older titles such as Driver or Brothers in Arms.

If you're a F2P player in Destiny 2, you might want to check out the Destiny DLC Sale with Forsaken and Shadowkeep!

If you're feeling like modern games lack the understading of what an arena shooter is, the Unreal Sale may help you out with the Unreal Deal Pack in particular containing everything you'd ever want

Finally, Dying Light: Enhanced Edition, Kenshi and Stalker Collection are all excellent choices albeit they're not best ever in terms of price. But God knows all of those three titles will get you a ton of bang for your buck!

As always, we'll update the thread with new deals soon, but if we've missed one and you'd like to share it or discuss a title - please, we'll be happy to hear from you!