Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Month Membership (Global Digital Code) $24.59 (Canada Addresses $22.62)

Register/Login on CDKeys
Click on Buy now
Click on secure checkout instead of Paypal button.
Select Paypal Express Checkout as Payment Method
Submit the discount code PAYPALCA
Click on Paypal Button and Pay $22.62
Posted 30 August 2020 - 03:11 PM
Posted 31 August 2020 - 06:23 PM
Hmmmm might have to pick up a couple for this price.
Posted 01 September 2020 - 09:01 AM
Oh, great price. I will get it.
Posted 01 September 2020 - 01:38 PM
Interested in this but for the life of me can't figure out how to get the code to apply (have a billing address set in CA but the promo code gets denied before I select paypal as my payment). Is that still valid?
Not a bad deal as is but obviously an extra 8% sweetens the deal.
Posted 01 September 2020 - 01:40 PM
Disregard. Kept giving me an error but I refreshed my cart and it's being applied.
Posted 03 September 2020 - 04:08 PM
Great, you need to select Paypal first at secure checkout page then apply the code.
Posted 04 September 2020 - 01:58 AM
just got one no problem. May have to pick up a few more tomorrow
Posted 04 September 2020 - 02:55 AM
Posted 04 September 2020 - 03:15 AM
Posted 04 September 2020 - 03:19 AM
This can be stacked onto existing accounts, right? I know there’s a subscription that’s only for new members, but it looks like hopefully this one should work for anybody.
Ye should work fine. My subscription was ending in a few days and just renewed it with this deal.
Posted Today, 11:35 AM