Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Month Membership (Global Digital Code) $24.69

Posted 14 September 2020 - 01:18 AM

There seems to be an unknown whether MS will convert EA play months if they were not purchased from the xbox store... Just as an FYI.

Yeah, that why i am a bit hesiated and there are several deal wioth ea play for $25 ish but realisticly it probably won't matter. Think about it, plenty of peoepl buy ea play from place like amazon and co and i am not sure if it is microsoft's best interestt screw those people.

Also back toi my other question, if i turn off my my recurring billing and redeem a code, how likely is it to get the free bonus month of ultimate offer toi turn on recurring? Last night as a test i redeem one of the one month ultimate gift from bing monthly quest and it give me the offer of 1 extra month if i turn on recurring