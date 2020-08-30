Jump to content

* * * * * 1 votes

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Month Membership (Global Digital Code) $24.69

By kobe92, Aug 30 2020 03:11 PM

#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 30 August 2020 - 03:11 PM

CDKeys has Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Month Membership (Global Digital Code) on sale for $24.79 USD / $32.69 CAD.

Little updates regarding Game Pass Ultimate today:

  • Will include EA Play for free starting this holiday.
  • On September 17, the price for Game Pass on PC will double, rising from $4.99 / £3.99 to $9.99 / £7.99, as Microsoft has confirmed on Twitter.

 


#2 ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted 31 August 2020 - 06:23 PM

Hmmmm might have to pick up a couple for this price.


#3 Summerling  

Summerling

Posted 01 September 2020 - 09:01 AM

Oh, great price. I will get it.


#4 BudzMcGee   GalaxyofGeek.com CAGiversary!   3815 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

BudzMcGee

Posted 01 September 2020 - 01:38 PM

Interested in this but for the life of me can't figure out how to get the code to apply (have a billing address set in CA but the promo code gets denied before I select paypal as my payment).  Is that still valid?  

 

Not a bad deal as is but obviously an extra 8% sweetens the deal. 


#5 BudzMcGee   GalaxyofGeek.com CAGiversary!   3815 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

BudzMcGee

Posted 01 September 2020 - 01:40 PM

Disregard. Kept giving me an error but I refreshed my cart and it's being applied. 


#6 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 03 September 2020 - 04:08 PM

Disregard. Kept giving me an error but I refreshed my cart and it's being applied. 

Great, you need to select Paypal first at secure checkout page then apply the code.


#7 Smkane112  

Smkane112

Posted 04 September 2020 - 01:58 AM

just got one no problem.  May have to pick up a few more tomorrow


#8 Lumas101  

Lumas101

Posted 04 September 2020 - 02:55 AM

This can be stacked onto existing accounts, right? I know there’s a subscription that’s only for new members, but it looks like hopefully this one should work for anybody.

#9 BudzMcGee   GalaxyofGeek.com CAGiversary!   3815 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

BudzMcGee

Posted 04 September 2020 - 03:15 AM

My $1 conversion from forver ago was up next month. This worked just fine for me and good through January now.

#10 Smkane112  

Smkane112

Posted 04 September 2020 - 03:19 AM

This can be stacked onto existing accounts, right? I know there’s a subscription that’s only for new members, but it looks like hopefully this one should work for anybody.

Ye should work fine.  My subscription was ending in a few days and just renewed it with this deal.


#11 Lumas101  

Lumas101

Posted 07 September 2020 - 11:35 AM

Subscription now going for $24.59. The extra 90 cents was big for me because I had a $100 gift card that I was looking for a way to spend. I added a year to my subscription at just over half price, which is awesome. All codes showed up right away and redeemed with no problem.

#12 Japakneez   You are big foo CAGiversary!   2410 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

Japakneez

Posted 07 September 2020 - 04:55 PM

Ye should work fine.  My subscription was ending in a few days and just renewed it with this deal.


My $1 conversion from forver ago was up next month. This worked just fine for me and good through January now.


Do you get an extra month for enabling autorenew? I was hoping we can just buy three 3-month subs and actually get it to cover 12-months by using autorenew trick.

#13 dtmhat   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   2 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

dtmhat

Posted 10 September 2020 - 04:41 AM

Sorry to ride this topic but, can we still buy the Xbox live pass for 60 something a year and then upgrade it for a dollar if we have done it already?

My $1 conversion from forver ago was up next month. This worked just fine for me and good through January now.


#14 Japakneez   You are big foo CAGiversary!   2410 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

Japakneez

Posted 10 September 2020 - 06:06 AM

Sorry to ride this topic but, can we still buy the Xbox live pass for 60 something a year and then upgrade it for a dollar if we have done it already?


The $1 dollar upgrade is not possible again on the same account. Perhaps it is possible you can create a new account, then do the $1 upgrade on that.

#15 dtmhat   CAG Veteran CAGiversary!   2 Posts   Joined 9.9 Years Ago  

dtmhat

Posted 10 September 2020 - 06:21 AM

Boo, kinda figured though... Thanks for the heads up.

#16 soonerdoc   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   715 Posts   Joined 16.8 Years Ago  

soonerdoc

Posted 11 September 2020 - 04:59 AM

Up to $29.49 now?


#17 Lumas101  

Lumas101

Posted 11 September 2020 - 05:10 AM

Up to $29.49 now?


Give it a day or two. It has been alternating over the past week or so. $25.49, $24.59 and $24.89 with a day or two in the $29 range in between.

#18 Xellos2099   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3628 Posts   Joined 16.7 Years Ago  

Xellos2099

Posted 13 September 2020 - 02:55 AM

Might be better off buying the year ea play and wait for converion at november?  Another question.  Do we get 4 month out of this if we turn off recurring billing everytime we redeem one?


#19 rcsample   You're entering a world of pain! CAGiversary!   4791 Posts   Joined 7.2 Years Ago  

rcsample

Posted 13 September 2020 - 11:12 PM

Might be better off buying the year ea play and wait for converion at november? Another question. Do we get 4 month out of this if we turn off recurring billing everytime we redeem one?

There seems to be an unknown whether MS will convert EA play months if they were not purchased from the xbox store... Just as an FYI.

#20 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted 14 September 2020 - 12:46 AM

Might be better off buying the year ea play and wait for converion at november?  Another question.  Do we get 4 month out of this if we turn off recurring billing everytime we redeem one?


A year of EA play only becomes 4 months of GamePass Ultimate, FYI.

#21 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted 14 September 2020 - 12:51 AM

You'd also need to buy 9 years of EA Play to get 3 years of GamePass Ultimate, which would be $270. Not sure if that's even a savings over 3 years of GamePass Ultimate's normal price per year.

#22 Xellos2099   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3628 Posts   Joined 16.7 Years Ago  

Xellos2099

Posted 14 September 2020 - 01:15 AM

A year of EA play only becomes 4 months of GamePass Ultimate, FYI.

I know, i am at 1 year and 11 month for ym ultimate.  if i buy 3 year ea play for $75 it would nearly cap


#23 Xellos2099   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3628 Posts   Joined 16.7 Years Ago  

Xellos2099

Posted 14 September 2020 - 01:18 AM

There seems to be an unknown whether MS will convert EA play months if they were not purchased from the xbox store... Just as an FYI.

Yeah, that why i am a bit hesiated and there are several deal wioth ea play for $25 ish but realisticly it probably won't matter.  Think about it, plenty of peoepl buy ea play from place like amazon and co and i am not sure if it is microsoft's best interestt screw those people.  

 

Also back toi my other question, if i turn off my my recurring billing and redeem a code, how likely is it to get the free bonus month of ultimate offer toi turn on recurring?  Last night as a test i redeem one of the one month ultimate gift from bing monthly quest and it give me the offer of 1 extra month if i turn on recurring


#24 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted 14 September 2020 - 01:21 AM

I know, i am at 1 year and 11 month for ym ultimate. if i buy 3 year ea play for $75 it would nearly cap

A year of EA play is $30, you'd be spending $90. If Microsoft only allows account subscriptions that were bought through the console to be eligible for the deal. I could see a lot of stores either removing or clearancing out their EA Play subscription cards in October.

#25 Xellos2099   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3628 Posts   Joined 16.7 Years Ago  

Xellos2099

Posted 14 September 2020 - 01:24 AM

You'd also need to buy 9 years of EA Play to get 3 years of GamePass Ultimate, which would be $270. Not sure if that's even a savings over 3 years of GamePass Ultimate's normal price per year.

If we go by monthly, yes.  Each month of ultimate is $15 retail and a year is $180.  (Don;t look at me like that.... that the calculation used for the xbox all access promo.)


#26 Zantra  

Zantra

Posted 14 September 2020 - 01:28 AM

If we go by monthly, yes.  Each month of ultimate is $15 retail and a year is $180.  (Don;t look at me like that.... that the calculation used for the xbox all access promo.)

Do they sell discounted years of GamePass Ultimate? Because, online consensus seems to be no. I've only seen three month and 6 month subscription cards in stores personally. I'm still going strong in my very first dollar spent back in November of last year, and it's going to last me until at least November of this year. So, I've never gone looking for the subscription cards personally.

#27 Xellos2099   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3628 Posts   Joined 16.7 Years Ago  

Xellos2099

Posted 14 September 2020 - 01:33 AM

Do they sell discounted years of GamePass Ultimate? Because, online consensus seems to be no. I've only seen three month and 6 month subscription cards in stores personally. I'm still going strong in my very first dollar spent back in November of last year, and it's going to last me until at least November of this year. So, I've never gone looking for the subscription cards personally.

The only thing i have seen so far is 3 month of ultimate for 25-40 ish.  You bring up an excellent point with ea play has to be purchase from microsoft, it MIGHT happen but not likely tbh.  I can redeem roughtly 82,950 bing point for 90 xbox credit which i can use to buy ea play for 3 year and convert them to 1 year of ultimate.  


#28 Xellos2099   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3628 Posts   Joined 16.7 Years Ago  

Xellos2099

Posted 14 September 2020 - 01:52 AM

A year of EA play is $30, you'd be spending $90. If Microsoft only allows account subscriptions that were bought through the console to be eligible for the deal. I could see a lot of stores either removing or clearancing out their EA Play subscription cards in October.

I seen some scracthy place selling year of ea play for roughly $25


#29 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Yesterday, 04:36 PM

Do they sell discounted years of GamePass Ultimate? Because, online consensus seems to be no. I've only seen three month and 6 month subscription cards in stores personally. I'm still going strong in my very first dollar spent back in November of last year, and it's going to last me until at least November of this year. So, I've never gone looking for the subscription cards personally.

I think they don't anymore.


#30 wampa8jedi   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   4100 Posts   Joined 17.0 Years Ago  

wampa8jedi

Posted Yesterday, 04:58 PM

Apologies for the ignorant question (have been out of the Xbox ecosystem past few years), but if I bought 4 or 8 of these, could I enter them all at once when I get my Series X and then be good for a year or two? Just wondering if it’s worth buying a bundle.


