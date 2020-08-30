Jump to content

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Month Membership (Global Digital Code) $24.89

By kobe92, Aug 30 2020 03:11 PM

#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 30 August 2020 - 03:11 PM

CDKeys has Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Month Membership (Global Digital Code) on sale for $24.89 USD / $33.19 CAD.

Little updates regarding Game Pass Ultimate today:

  • Will include EA Play for free starting this holiday.
  • On September 17, the price for Game Pass on PC will double, rising from $4.99 / £3.99 to $9.99 / £7.99, as Microsoft has confirmed on Twitter.

#2 ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted 31 August 2020 - 06:23 PM

Hmmmm might have to pick up a couple for this price.


#3 Summerling  

Summerling

Posted 01 September 2020 - 09:01 AM

Oh, great price. I will get it.


#4 BudzMcGee   GalaxyofGeek.com CAGiversary!   3808 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

BudzMcGee

Posted 01 September 2020 - 01:38 PM

Interested in this but for the life of me can't figure out how to get the code to apply (have a billing address set in CA but the promo code gets denied before I select paypal as my payment).  Is that still valid?  

 

Not a bad deal as is but obviously an extra 8% sweetens the deal. 


#5 BudzMcGee   GalaxyofGeek.com CAGiversary!   3808 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

BudzMcGee

Posted 01 September 2020 - 01:40 PM

Disregard. Kept giving me an error but I refreshed my cart and it's being applied. 


#6 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 03 September 2020 - 04:08 PM

Disregard. Kept giving me an error but I refreshed my cart and it's being applied. 

Great, you need to select Paypal first at secure checkout page then apply the code.


#7 Smkane112  

Smkane112

Posted 04 September 2020 - 01:58 AM

just got one no problem.  May have to pick up a few more tomorrow


#8 Lumas101  

Lumas101

Posted 04 September 2020 - 02:55 AM

This can be stacked onto existing accounts, right? I know there’s a subscription that’s only for new members, but it looks like hopefully this one should work for anybody.

#9 BudzMcGee   GalaxyofGeek.com CAGiversary!   3808 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

BudzMcGee

Posted 04 September 2020 - 03:15 AM

My $1 conversion from forver ago was up next month. This worked just fine for me and good through January now.

#10 Smkane112  

Smkane112

Posted 04 September 2020 - 03:19 AM

This can be stacked onto existing accounts, right? I know there’s a subscription that’s only for new members, but it looks like hopefully this one should work for anybody.

Ye should work fine.  My subscription was ending in a few days and just renewed it with this deal.


#11 Lumas101  

Lumas101

Posted 07 September 2020 - 11:35 AM

Subscription now going for $24.59. The extra 90 cents was big for me because I had a $100 gift card that I was looking for a way to spend. I added a year to my subscription at just over half price, which is awesome. All codes showed up right away and redeemed with no problem.

#12 Japakneez   You are big foo CAGiversary!   2409 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

Japakneez

Posted 07 September 2020 - 04:55 PM

Ye should work fine.  My subscription was ending in a few days and just renewed it with this deal.


My $1 conversion from forver ago was up next month. This worked just fine for me and good through January now.


Do you get an extra month for enabling autorenew? I was hoping we can just buy three 3-month subs and actually get it to cover 12-months by using autorenew trick.
