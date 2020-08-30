Little updates regarding Game Pass Ultimate today:
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Month Membership (Global Digital Code) $24.89
Posted 30 August 2020 - 03:11 PM
Posted 31 August 2020 - 06:23 PM
Hmmmm might have to pick up a couple for this price.
Posted 01 September 2020 - 09:01 AM
Oh, great price. I will get it.
Posted 01 September 2020 - 01:38 PM
Interested in this but for the life of me can't figure out how to get the code to apply (have a billing address set in CA but the promo code gets denied before I select paypal as my payment). Is that still valid?
Not a bad deal as is but obviously an extra 8% sweetens the deal.
Posted 01 September 2020 - 01:40 PM
Disregard. Kept giving me an error but I refreshed my cart and it's being applied.
Posted 03 September 2020 - 04:08 PM
Great, you need to select Paypal first at secure checkout page then apply the code.
Posted 04 September 2020 - 01:58 AM
just got one no problem. May have to pick up a few more tomorrow
Posted 04 September 2020 - 02:55 AM
Posted 04 September 2020 - 03:15 AM
Posted 04 September 2020 - 03:19 AM
This can be stacked onto existing accounts, right? I know there’s a subscription that’s only for new members, but it looks like hopefully this one should work for anybody.
Ye should work fine. My subscription was ending in a few days and just renewed it with this deal.
Posted 07 September 2020 - 11:35 AM
Posted 07 September 2020 - 04:55 PM
My $1 conversion from forver ago was up next month. This worked just fine for me and good through January now.
Do you get an extra month for enabling autorenew? I was hoping we can just buy three 3-month subs and actually get it to cover 12-months by using autorenew trick.