* * * * * 1 votes

Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Month Membership (Global Digital Code) $25.49 (Canada Addresses $23.45)

By kobe92, Aug 30 2020 03:11 PM

#1 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted 30 August 2020 - 03:11 PM

CDKeys has Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Month Membership (Digital Code) on sale for $25.49 USD / $33.89 CAD.

Users with Canadian billing address can get extra 8% off using discount code PAYPALCA at secure checkout. Price becomes $23.45 USD / $31.17 CAD. You must be logged in with Canadian address and must select PayPal as the payment method. 


#2 ZabaZu  

ZabaZu

Posted 31 August 2020 - 06:23 PM

Hmmmm might have to pick up a couple for this price.


#3 Summerling  

Summerling

Posted 01 September 2020 - 09:01 AM

Oh, great price. I will get it.


#4 BudzMcGee   GalaxyofGeek.com CAGiversary!   3807 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

BudzMcGee

Posted 01 September 2020 - 01:38 PM

Interested in this but for the life of me can't figure out how to get the code to apply (have a billing address set in CA but the promo code gets denied before I select paypal as my payment).  Is that still valid?  

 

Not a bad deal as is but obviously an extra 8% sweetens the deal. 


#5 BudzMcGee   GalaxyofGeek.com CAGiversary!   3807 Posts   Joined 11.3 Years Ago  

BudzMcGee

Posted 01 September 2020 - 01:40 PM

Disregard. Kept giving me an error but I refreshed my cart and it's being applied. 


#6 kobe92  

kobe92

Posted Today, 04:08 PM

Disregard. Kept giving me an error but I refreshed my cart and it's being applied. 

Great, you need to select Paypal first at secure checkout page then apply the code.


