CDKeys has Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Month Membership (Digital Code) on sale for $25.49 USD / $33.89 CAD.
Users with Canadian billing address can get extra 8% off using discount code PAYPALCA at secure checkout. Price becomes $23.45 USD / $31.17 CAD. You must be logged in with Canadian address and must select PayPal as the payment method.
Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Month Membership (Global Digital Code) $25.49 (Canada Addresses $23.45)
#1
Posted 30 August 2020 - 03:11 PM
CDKeys has Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Month Membership (Digital Code) on sale for $25.49 USD / $33.89 CAD.
- BudzMcGee and Dreamweapon like this
#2
Posted 31 August 2020 - 06:23 PM
Hmmmm might have to pick up a couple for this price.
#3
Posted 01 September 2020 - 09:01 AM
Oh, great price. I will get it.
#4 GalaxyofGeek.com CAGiversary! 3807 Posts Joined 11.3 Years Ago
Posted 01 September 2020 - 01:38 PM
Interested in this but for the life of me can't figure out how to get the code to apply (have a billing address set in CA but the promo code gets denied before I select paypal as my payment). Is that still valid?
Not a bad deal as is but obviously an extra 8% sweetens the deal.
#5 GalaxyofGeek.com CAGiversary! 3807 Posts Joined 11.3 Years Ago
Posted 01 September 2020 - 01:40 PM
Disregard. Kept giving me an error but I refreshed my cart and it's being applied.
#6
Posted Today, 04:08 PM
Disregard. Kept giving me an error but I refreshed my cart and it's being applied.
Great, you need to select Paypal first at secure checkout page then apply the code.