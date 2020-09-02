Walmart+ $98 a year free unlimited delivery, cheaper games

Posted Today, 01:52 AM

Walmart+ costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month, the same price as the previous Delivery Unlimited program. A 15-day free trial period is available. The primary benefits are unlimited free delivery from stores and same-day delivery on more than 160,000 items. This includes in-store prices and discounts, which could be a huge draw to gamers if this program includes brand-new games. Walmart regularly offers new AAA games for $49.94 instead of $60 on release day in stores, and it sounds like Walmart+ could allow you to take advantage of this discount online and receive same-day shipping as well, if new games are eligible. We've reached out to Walmart for clarification.