Jump to content

Cheap Ass Gamer Deals

Video Game Discussions

Cheap Ass Gamer Lifestyle

Quick Links


Community Areas

Games

Prices

Lists

Wiki Moderation

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #649: Rich Ghost, Poor Ghost

CAGcast #649: Rich Ghost, Poor Ghost

The gang talks fake Gamescom, DC Fandome, Fortnite Marvel, and oh so much more!

Search Options

Product Information

Icon Legend

  • In Collection
  • In Wish List
  • Beaten
  • Playing


* - - - - 1 votes

Walmart+ $98 a year free unlimited delivery, cheaper games

By pun123, Today, 01:52 AM

#1 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3371 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted Today, 01:52 AM

Walmart+ costs $98 a year or $12.95 a month, the same price as the previous Delivery Unlimited program. A 15-day free trial period is available. The primary benefits are unlimited free delivery from stores and same-day delivery on more than 160,000 items. This includes in-store prices and discounts, which could be a huge draw to gamers if this program includes brand-new games. Walmart regularly offers new AAA games for $49.94 instead of $60 on release day in stores, and it sounds like Walmart+ could allow you to take advantage of this discount online and receive same-day shipping as well, if new games are eligible. We've reached out to Walmart for clarification.

 

 


#2 CheapyD   Head Cheap Ass Administrators   17938 Posts   Joined 17.4 Years Ago  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 01:55 AM

Interesting but I’m not quite seeing the value.

#3 LN3000   Companion Cube CAGiversary!   863 Posts   Joined 7.8 Years Ago  

LN3000

Posted Today, 01:57 AM

So basically Walmart is trying to do the Amazon Prime thing. 


#4 pun123   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   3371 Posts   Joined 15.2 Years Ago  

pun123

Posted Today, 02:01 AM

If the next gen games go up in price and you can get them for 49 and free shipping that would be pretty good, man I miss BB GCU.


#5 etcrane   A Damn Fine Cup of Coffee CAGiversary!   5222 Posts   Joined 17.1 Years Ago  

etcrane

Posted Today, 02:06 AM

Problem is there’s no built in guarantee that games will always be $49. Whereas Prime gives you 2 day shipping, streaming, free games, a music service, and Prime Day deals ... this is basically Walmart’s delivery service re-branded. It could be worth it ... but it’s a bit of a gamble without more concrete services and discounts.

#6 jeebert   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   286 Posts   Joined 12.4 Years Ago  

jeebert

Posted Today, 02:15 AM

Not videogame-related. But does the free shipping include groceries....?

#7 brewin   Gamer Dad CAGiversary!   450 Posts   Joined 15.6 Years Ago  

brewin

Posted Today, 02:20 AM

I think they're missing the mark a bit here. Stuff like prime music and video are vital to gaining and keeping subscribers. I wonder if they're working on similar features. What's the point otherwise?! I'm all for cheaper new releases though and I always but my 1st party switch games at Walmart because of the discount. I hope they don't take that away and add it as a"feature" for subscribers!

#8 stringycupps1  

stringycupps1

Posted Today, 02:24 AM

1) Honestly, unless its a 1st party Nintendo game, there are other ways to save $10 on a new release. Plus there's no guarantee they continue it.

2) If this is for shipping only, it's going to bomb... again. Prime is much more than free shipping

3) Who's the "we" that reached out to Walmart?

#9 WeaponX2099   You walk on the subway CAGiversary!   5498 Posts   Joined 16.7 Years Ago  

WeaponX2099

Posted Today, 02:36 AM

The discount on gas is laughable. Shell does the same for free. You still have to order over $40 to get unlimited free delivery from stores,  which kinda sucks. Shipt is better and Prime so much better.


#10 heatison777   The Heat is On CAGiversary!   450 Posts   Joined 11.7 Years Ago  

heatison777

Posted Today, 03:18 AM

We've had this for 2 months now, just for the free grocery delivery. It's nice being able to do a big order or just restock a few items. I haven't ordered 1 video game related item, so not sure if it will excite anyone here for that reason. Best Buy, Gamestop, and Amazon are still 1-2-3.

#11 Kamagii   Ninja Gaiden speedrunner CAGiversary!   3503 Posts   Joined 12.2 Years Ago  

Kamagii

Posted Today, 03:26 AM

you also get a free sub to your favorite mixer streamer :)


#12 MR_E   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1957 Posts   Joined 14.8 Years Ago  

MR_E

Posted Today, 07:01 AM

Walmart regularly offers new AAA games for $49.94 instead of $60 on release day in stores

Amazon's been matching some of those lately, though.  I know I got my Resident Evil 3 preorder for $49.94, and I've seen others.


#13 josekortez   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   7916 Posts   Joined 16.7 Years Ago  

josekortez

Posted Today, 09:10 AM

Not having to walk into a Walmart store = priceless. 


#14 smokeyjoey8   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   345 Posts   Joined 15.0 Years Ago  

smokeyjoey8

Posted Today, 10:11 AM

Amazon's been matching some of those lately, though.  I know I got my Resident Evil 3 preorder for $49.94, and I've seen others.

I think Amazon only matches them if Walmart.com has the price. A lot (or all) of the Nintendo games that go for $50 in store aren't given the same discount online, so Amazon won't match it.


Back to Video Game Deals


  1. Cheap Ass Gamer
  2. Cheap Ass Gamer Deals
  3. Video Game Deals
  4. Rules, Terms of Use, & Privacy