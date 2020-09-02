Jump to content

- - - - -

Ymmv $5 off an electronics purchase on Amazon with code 5OFFELEC

By shadowysea07, Yesterday, 04:51 PM

#1 shadowysea07   Cjenvy I'm ready for you awd this time I'm wearing pants CAGiversary!   5484 Posts   Joined 7.3 Years Ago  

shadowysea07

Posted Yesterday, 04:51 PM

This is a limited time offer. The $5 discount only applies to products sold by Amazon.com (look for "sold by Amazon.com" on the product detail page). Products sold by third-party sellers or other Amazon entities will not qualify for the discount, even if "fulfilled by Amazon.com" or "Prime Eligible". Offer good while supplies last. Shipping charges and taxes may apply to the full value of discounted and free promotional items. Items must be purchased in a single order and shipped at the same speed to a single address. Offer limited to one per customer and account. Taxes, shipping and handling, and gift wrap charges do not apply when determining minimum purchase amount. The maximum benefit you may receive from this offer is $5. Offer only valid for invited Amazon customers who have received this offer directly from Amazon through email or online display advertisements. Discount is not automatically applied at checkout. Promotional code expires at 11:59 p.m. (PT) October 11, 2020. Amazon reserves the right to modify or cancel the offer at any time. Offer is non-transferable and may not be resold. Offer discount will be allocated proportionally among all promotional items in your order. If any of the products or content related to this offer are returned, your refund will equal the amount you paid for the product or content, subject to applicable refund policies. If you violate any of these terms, the offer will be invalid. Promotional codes (including those placed directly in accounts) may not be redeemed for Amazon Gift Cards.
