GameFly: Used "The Last of Us 2" (PS4) $30
Posted Yesterday, 06:37 PM
Posted Yesterday, 06:56 PM
Save your money, game is not as good as everyone raved about. Also trades for $33 at GS.
Posted Yesterday, 09:05 PM
I rate the first one a 10/10, I rate part II 6.5/10, and it's only that high because of solid gameplay. The story is a mess, and the way they treat the two characters we fell in love with in the first one is unforgiveable in this one.
Posted Yesterday, 09:35 PM
$30 is a good price if you're itching to play something right now but if you wait, just like with almost every other first party Playstation game...you can eventually get it for $10-$15.
The game makes decisions. Some absolutely love the game and where they went, others don't enjoy where they went with the story. Some were truly disappointed and others thought it was a damn masterpiece. It's truly up to you to decide. I know it's 2020 and many like to make their decisions based off what a guy on Youtube told them but I believe it's absolutely a game that's worth playing.
Personally, I can get past playing a game that I don't enjoy much. I can always stop playing the game halfway through if I have to, sell it and recoup most of the cost. But missing out on something I may consider a masterful game? Worth the risk IMO.
Posted Yesterday, 10:04 PM
Posted Yesterday, 10:51 PM
Does gamefly include original ps4 case? Whats the chance the disc will be scratched/damaged?
It's been a long time since I bought from them, but they used to include case. Usually the game is in good condition but if it's not you can return it.
Posted Yesterday, 11:13 PM
Posted Yesterday, 11:16 PM
Great deal. Game was awesome although many parts I disagreed with. Probably the most polarizing game of all time and that doesn't mean you shouldn't give it a shot.
Posted Yesterday, 11:31 PM
Lies