CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #649: Rich Ghost, Poor Ghost

CAGcast #649: Rich Ghost, Poor Ghost

The gang talks fake Gamescom, DC Fandome, Fortnite Marvel, and oh so much more!

GameFly: Used "The Last of Us 2" (PS4) $30

By stryker, Yesterday, 06:37 PM

stryker  

stryker

Posted Yesterday, 06:37 PM

GameFly: Used "The Last of Us 2" (PS4) $30


pun123  

pun123

Posted Yesterday, 06:56 PM

Save your money, game is not as good as everyone raved about. Also trades for $33 at GS.


Jayinem  

Jayinem

Posted Yesterday, 09:05 PM

Save your money, game is not as good as everyone raved about. Also trades for $33 at GS.

I rate the first one a 10/10, I rate part II 6.5/10, and it's only that high because of solid gameplay. The story is a mess, and the way they treat the two characters we fell in love with in the first one is unforgiveable in this one. 


STEVE05  

STEVE05

Posted Yesterday, 09:35 PM

$30 is a good price if you're itching to play something right now but if you wait, just like with almost every other first party Playstation game...you can eventually get it for $10-$15.

 

The game makes decisions. Some absolutely love the game and where they went, others don't enjoy where they went with the story. Some were truly disappointed and others thought it was a damn masterpiece. It's truly up to you to decide. I know it's 2020 and many like to make their decisions based off what a guy on Youtube told them but I believe it's absolutely a game that's worth playing.

 

Personally, I can get past playing a game that I don't enjoy much. I can always stop playing the game halfway through if I have to, sell it and recoup most of the cost. But missing out on something I may consider a masterful game? Worth the risk IMO.


The 7th Number  

The 7th Number

Posted Yesterday, 10:04 PM

Does gamefly include original ps4 case? Whats the chance the disc will be scratched/damaged?

Jayinem  

Jayinem

Posted Yesterday, 10:51 PM

Does gamefly include original ps4 case? Whats the chance the disc will be scratched/damaged?

 

It's been a long time since I bought from them, but they used to include case. Usually the game is in good condition but if it's not you can return it. 


Razzel  

Razzel

Posted Yesterday, 11:13 PM

I rented. Loved the gameplay and graphics and just skipped what I could of the story because it was terrible. Worth it though if you’re gonna like the story or overlook it

urge26  

urge26

Posted Yesterday, 11:16 PM

Great deal.  Game was awesome although many parts I disagreed with.  Probably the most polarizing game of all time and that doesn't mean you shouldn't give it a shot.


SlaughterX  

SlaughterX

Posted Yesterday, 11:31 PM

Save your money, game is not as good as everyone raved about. Also trades for $33 at GS.

Lies


