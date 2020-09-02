GameFly: Used "The Last of Us 2" (PS4) $30

Posted Yesterday, 09:35 PM

$30 is a good price if you're itching to play something right now but if you wait, just like with almost every other first party Playstation game...you can eventually get it for $10-$15.

The game makes decisions. Some absolutely love the game and where they went, others don't enjoy where they went with the story. Some were truly disappointed and others thought it was a damn masterpiece. It's truly up to you to decide. I know it's 2020 and many like to make their decisions based off what a guy on Youtube told them but I believe it's absolutely a game that's worth playing.

Personally, I can get past playing a game that I don't enjoy much. I can always stop playing the game halfway through if I have to, sell it and recoup most of the cost. But missing out on something I may consider a masterful game? Worth the risk IMO.