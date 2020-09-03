Jump to content

Costco Klipsch ProMedia 2.1 THX Computer Speakers 99.99 free shipping

By gepet0, Today, 10:21 AM

#1 gepet0   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   1371 Posts   Joined 14.9 Years Ago  

gepet0

Posted Today, 10:21 AM

For a limited time Costco has these speakers on sell for 100 bucks free shipping.   theses are some of the best speakers you can get for the price.   Rich clean.  Theses use to be about 300 dollars.  If you listen to music on your computer like I do you are in for a treat. 

 

https://www.costco.c...p-tab-header-10

 

When I tried to check out it seemed janky possibly slick deals but I was able to order on the phone.   I recently replaced my creative fps setup with theses.   Theses are as advertised. The sub woofer rocks.   Shipping alone is like 60 when you buy theses.  the only caveat is there is no on off.  

 

 

 


