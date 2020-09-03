505 Games Steam Sale

https://store.steamp...ed.com/sale/505
Ends Tues 9/8
Abzu 50%
Adr1ft 75%
Assetto Corsa 75%
Assetto Corsa Competizione 50%
Assetto Corsa Competizione - GT4 DLC 0%
Assetto Corsa Competizione - Intercontinental GT Pack 25%
Bloodstained Soundtrack 30%
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night 50%
Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night Iga's Back Pack DLC 30%
Brothers 80%
Control Ultimate Edition 20%
Death Stranding 25%
Drift21 33%
Ember 75%
Gems of War 0%
Gems of War - Demon Hunter Bundle 50%
Gems of War - Exclusive Pet 35%
Gems of War - Starter Bundle 35%
Horace 40%
How to Survive 80%
How to Survive - Storm Warning Edition 80%
How to Survive 2 75%
How to Survive 2 - Abandoned Backpack 75%
How to Survive 2 - Dead Dynamite 75%
How to Survive 2 - Norse God Skin Pack 75%
How to Survive 2 - Pirates of the Bayou Skin Pack 75%
Indivisible 50%
Indivisible - Soundtrack 30%
Indivsible - Razmi's Challenges DLC 30%
Laser League 60%
Last Day of June 75%
Memories of Mars 75%
Objects in Space 60%
Portal Knights 60%
Portal Knights - Bibot Box 30%
Portal Knights - Druids DLC 10%
Portal Knights - Emoji Box 30%
Portal Knights - Gold Throne Pack DLC 30%
Portal Knights - Lobot Box 30%
Portal Knights - Portal Pioneer Pack DLC 30%
Portal Knihts - Elves DLC 10%
Re:Legend 40%
The Guest 80%
Total Tank Simulator 33%
Underworld Ascendant 75%
Virginia 85%