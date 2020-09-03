Jump to content

CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #649: Rich Ghost, Poor Ghost

CAGcast #649: Rich Ghost, Poor Ghost

The gang talks fake Gamescom, DC Fandome, Fortnite Marvel, and oh so much more!

Fortnite Darkfire Bundle (XB1/SW) $19.99, Deep Freeze Bundle (PS4) $19.99 at Best Buy

By CheapyD, Today, 03:28 PM

CheapyD  

CheapyD

Posted Today, 03:28 PM

Fortnite Darkfire Bundle Standard Edition - Nintendo Switch $19.99
Fortnite Darkfire Bundle Standard Edition - Xbox One
Fortnite Deep Freeze Bundle - PlayStation 4 $19.99


An Orange Cat  

An Orange Cat

Posted Today, 03:34 PM

If you already own the Deep Freeze bundle, the skin pack is automatically converted to 2000 vbucks. You can buy this bundle for $20 and get $30 worth of vbucks.

Pig  

Pig

Posted Today, 08:22 PM

The price reduction of V-bucks makes this less compelling to purchase.


