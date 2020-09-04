Jump to content

CAGcast #649: Rich Ghost, Poor Ghost

CAGcast #649: Rich Ghost, Poor Ghost

The gang talks fake Gamescom, DC Fandome, Fortnite Marvel, and oh so much more!

NBA 2K19 Xbox One £3.49 at CDKeys

By Summerling, Today, 06:34 AM
Xbox One

Summerling  

Summerling

Posted Today, 06:34 AM

https://www.cdkeys.c...xbox-one-cd-key

 

NBA 2K19 XBOX ONE is now priced at £3.49 on CDkeys, which I think is a great discount.


Rodster  

Rodster

Posted Today, 07:57 AM

That's actually a terrible deal. NBA 2K20 was recently going for the same price on Nintendo's eShop and was part of Game Pass. Besides I would not pay a dime or a Quid for NBA 2K. The game should be free (Freemium) because it's designed around MyPlayer so you need to spend spend spend with 2K's VC if you want to be competitive in the game especially online. That's why I have NO interest in NBA2K anymore. Too bad NBA Live is just about dead because I prefer to see competition.


