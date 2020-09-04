NBA 2K19 Xbox One £3.49 at CDKeys

https://www.cdkeys.c...xbox-one-cd-key
NBA 2K19 XBOX ONE is now priced at £3.49 on CDkeys, which I think is a great discount.
Posted Today, 06:34 AM
Posted Today, 07:57 AM
That's actually a terrible deal. NBA 2K20 was recently going for the same price on Nintendo's eShop and was part of Game Pass. Besides I would not pay a dime or a Quid for NBA 2K. The game should be free (Freemium) because it's designed around MyPlayer so you need to spend spend spend with 2K's VC if you want to be competitive in the game especially online. That's why I have NO interest in NBA2K anymore. Too bad NBA Live is just about dead because I prefer to see competition.
