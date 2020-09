Posted Yesterday, 11:54 PM

Saw this display at Costco today for both the PS4 and Xbox One versions of Avengers for $49.99.

Figured I would share just in case someone wants to try an In Store Price Match at Best Buy or elsewhere. I apologize for not grabbing a screenshot of the Xbox One price but it is the same price in store. With the additional Spider-Man content, I figured most would want the PS4 version anyways.... ¯\_(ツ)_/¯