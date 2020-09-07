Jump to content

Listen before we delete the show for some reason! The gang talks back to school, Mario announcements, PS5 backwards compatibility, 3000 series GPUs and so much more!

Looks like next gen games are 69.99 call of duty ps5

By Coolkid1990, Today, 08:03 AM

#1 Coolkid1990  

Coolkid1990

Posted Today, 08:03 AM

Well Pre orders are up on bestbuy. 10 dollars more for the next gen :(

https://www.bestbuy....p?skuId=6427993

742309CB-8102-48B6-8D21-A0FF83B3710E.png

#2 Hypebeast69  

Hypebeast69

Posted Today, 08:09 AM

I guess only cod and sports games are. Which don’t deserve it. Also weird the ps5 box art is gonna be white. Wonder if the case will be as well

#3 Coolkid1990  

Coolkid1990

Posted Today, 08:14 AM

I guess only cod and sports games are. Which don’t deserve it. Also weird the ps5 box art is gonna be white. Wonder if the case will be as well


yes they are white cover did you see spider man mile morales cover. It is white too.

#4 thundarr   CAGiversary! CAGiversary!   578 Posts   Joined 12.9 Years Ago  

thundarr

Posted Today, 08:15 AM

I believe COD and sports games are also charging $10 to upgrade also so this isn’t a surprise. I’ll wait for sales on both.

#5 Sugarbeats  

Sugarbeats

Posted Today, 08:43 AM

In for 3
