Gamesplanet Weekly Deals: My Hero One's Justice $16.99, DRAGON BALL FighterZ - FighterZ Edition $13.50 and more

Gamesplanet have select PC Digital Games on sale:
- 11-11 Memories Retold - $7.50
- ARCADE GAME SERIES 3-in-1 Pack - $3.75
- Astra Exodus - $17.40
- Attractio - $4.50
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Anabasis - $5.99
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Ghost Fleet Offensive - $9.99
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Reinforcement Pack - $2.99
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Resurrection - $8.99
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: Sin and Sacrifice - $8.99
- Battlestar Galactica Deadlock: The Broken Alliance - $5.99
- BLACK CLOVER: QUARTET KNIGHTS - $8.75
- BLACK CLOVER: QUARTET KNIGHTS Deluxe Edition - $11.50
- BLACK CLOVER: QUARTET KNIGHTS Season Pass - $6.66
- DeadCore - $2.40
- Digimon Story: Cyber Sleuth Complete Edition - $21.88
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ - FighterZ Edition - $13.50
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ - FighterZ Pass - $14.99
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ - FighterZ Pass 2 - $11.00
- DRAGON BALL FighterZ - Ultimate Edition - $14.99
- DRAGON BALL Xenoverse - $6.99
- DRAGON BALL Xenoverse - Season Pass - $5.75
- DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 - $8.75
- DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 - Extra Pass - $12.99
- DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 - Super Pass - $13.20
- DRAGON BALL Xenoverse 2 - Ultra Pack Set - $6.66
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT - Deluxe Edition - $43.56
- DRAGON BALL Z: KAKAROT - Ultimate Edition - $48.55
- ENSLAVED: Odyssey to The West Premium Edition - $4.50
- Get Even - $6.66
- GOD EATER 2 Rage Burst - $8.75
- Grand Ages: Rome - $2.25
- Grand Ages: Rome - Gold Edition - $3.37
- Grand Ages: Rome - Reign of Augustus - $1.60
- Impact Winter - $4.50
- My Hero One's Justice - $16.99
- My Hero One's Justice 2 - $31.19
- My Hero One's Justice 2 - Deluxe Edition - $47.99
- Patrician IV - Gold Edition - $4.50
- Patrician IV - Rise of a Dynasty - $2.25
- Patrician IV - Steam Special Edition - $3.30
- Port Royale 3 - $3.30
- Port Royale 3 Gold - $4.50
- Port Royale 3: Dawn of Pirates DLC - $1.11
- Port Royale 3: Harbour Master DLC - $1.12
- Super Dragon Ball Heroes World Mission - $15.59
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Angels of Death - $1.75
- Warhammer 40,000: Armageddon - Da Orks - $6.75
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Assault Pack - $3.74
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Chaos Space Marines - $8.99
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Fortification Pack - $2.99
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius - Reinforcement Pack - $2.99
- Warhammer 40,000: Gladius Complete Edition - $52.80
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Horrors of the Warp - $6.60
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Legacy of the Weirdboy - $4.40
- Warhammer 40,000: Sanctus Reach - Sons of Cadia - $6.50