CAGcast - Video Game Podcast - CAGcast #650: A Limited Release

CAGcast #650: A Limited Release

Listen before we delete the show for some reason! The gang talks back to school, Mario announcements, PS5 backwards compatibility, 3000 series GPUs and so much more!

* * - - - 3 votes

Gamestop.com (Buy 2 Get 1 Free) on any Pre-owned games $29.99 and under or Buy Any 4 Pre-owned Games $14.99 & Under for $30!

By Smithers123, Yesterday, 09:13 PM

#1 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Yesterday, 09:13 PM

They are also doing Buy Any 4 Pre-owned Games $14.99 & Under for $30!

Note: CAG16 doesn't stack on any of these promos!

 

Saw this in the promo when checking out online. I had Disgaea 4 Complete Plus in mind, but it's currently OOS.


CritcalJ

Posted Yesterday, 09:57 PM  

CritcalJ

Posted Yesterday, 09:57 PM

I saw the buy 4 last weekend. I figured it was in the GameStop thread.

I was tempted so I looked. everything I thought worth buying was 15.99 or up. That’s how it goes.

#3 Smithers123  

Smithers123

Posted Yesterday, 10:05 PM

I saw the buy 4 last weekend. I figured it was in the GameStop thread.

I was tempted so I looked. everything I thought worth buying was 15.99 or up. That’s how it goes.

That thread is always cluttered, deals should be similar to how you read the headline news. I'm going to hold on out on this deal until they bring back the B2G2 on $9.99 and below


