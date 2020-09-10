Xbox One Digital Sale on CDKeys - Far Cry 3 $4.69, Far Cry 4 $7.39 and more

CDKeys have the following Xbox One digital content on sale:
- Far Cry 3 - $4.69
- Far Cry 4 - $7.39
- Far Cry Primal - $12.49
- Far Cry 5 - $14.69
- Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order Deluxe Edition - $23.39
- Xbox Game Pass Ultimate: 3 Month Membership - $24.91
Little updates regarding Xbox Game Pass Ultimate today:
- Will include EA Play for free starting this holiday.
- On September 17, the price for Game Pass on PC will double, rising from $4.99 / £3.99 to $9.99 / £7.99, as Microsoft has confirmed on Twitter.